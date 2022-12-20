"It's not her decision": Fans slam Loren's mother for interfering with the couple's life on Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days season 2 aired a brand new episode on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10:30 pm ET on TLC. The series, which premiered last week on December 12, 2022, documents fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik as they navigated their newfound pregnancy, relationship with their respective families and trying to bring up their two children.

On this week's episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren's mother Marlene expressed her concerns with the couple’s decision to move to Israel. Fans, however, slammed her for interfering with her daughter's life. One tweeted:

@90DayFiance It's not her decision 🤦‍♀️. Mom u can always visit her there. Don't be crazy & ruin ur relationship with ur daughter 🤔🤨

Loren and Alexei married in 2015 after meeting during Loren’s birthright trip to Israel two years earlier. They welcomed their eldest son, Shai Josef in 2020 and second son, Asher Noah, the following year. They welcomed their third child, a daughter, Ariel Raya, in September 2022. The season documents the couple on their journey to have their daughter.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Birthday Bashed, reads:

"Alex attempts to get Shai involved in sports; Loren fumbles at trying to get Shai into modelling; Loren and Alex throw a birthday bash for Shai, but things aren't all fun and games; Marlene decides to carry on about the potential Israel move."

Loren's mother is upset with the couple's decision to move to Israel on Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

On tonight's episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren wanted to take her girlfriends' opinion on the couple potentially moving to Israel with their kids. While having a conversation, her mother Marlene evesdropped and addressed her concerns with the same. Loren's parents weren't happy with the pair's decision as they were moving to a completely different county.

Loren, however, felt upset with her mother evesdropping into her conversation with her friends when she valued their opinions, considering the two of them had lived in Israel when they were kids. In a confessional, Loren said:

"I'm in the middle of a conversation with my girlfriends and what do you know? Here she comes. I feel like she's trying to overhear things, and then voice her opinion and concern even though this conversation has nothing to do with her."

By the end of the episode, Loren and Marlene got into a heated argument about the decision. The latter was surprised that her daughter was talking about it freely and was seriously considering moving to Israel. She felt that just because it worked for Loren's friends doesn't mean it would work for her daughter.

Momager mode *activated* Loren's heart is set on getting Shai back into modeling but Alexei...not so much. #LorenAndAlexei

Loren, however, felt that just because Marlene didn't agree with their decision, it didn't mean that it was wrong. While the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star mentioned that the decision was not definitive, and something that the couple was "heavily considering," they would still not live in Florida if not Israel.

In a confessional, Loren said:

"After we go to Israel, if Alex and I feel that moving to Israel is a good idea, we're gonna do what's right for us and our family. But my mom is throwing that Jewish guilt at me from all angles, and she knows what she's doing. but she's just, like really making me feel bad about it."

Fans react to Marlene's behavior on Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Fans took to social media to express their concerns with Marlene. Check out what they have to say.

Wow her mom is something else 🙄 #lorenandalexei Lord have mercy

Does Loren's mum not get that people immigrate with their kids all the time 🙄 and Alexei has family there ffsake 🤣🤣. Jeezo I immigrated to a country with two kids an no family lol. Get over it and let your daughter and her husband go for it 🤷🏼‍♀️ #LorenAndAlexei

#LorenAndAlexei parents are being selfish! They've been there from day 1 of all their grands. Let his family enjoy then now.

Given how Loren's parents talk to and about Loren and Alexis, can you blame the young couple for wanting to leave Florida? #lorenandalexei

#90DayFiance There are 2 other grandparents in the equation who are missing out right now. Loren's mom needs to stop being selfish. People move all the time #lorenandalexei

I think it would actually be so cool if they moved to Israel for a while. The kids can see what it's like living with Alexei's family & they'll learn the language. #lorenandalexei

Her parents are selfish af! So you think it's fine for Alexi's parents/family to miss out on their grandkids but it's not okay for y'all to?… #LorenAndAlexei

Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days has been exciting with each passing episode. As the season progresses, the couple will have to navigate several other complications, which could lead to more drama in the upcoming weeks. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's in store for them.

Tune in to a brand new episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days next Monday, January 2, 2022, at 10:30 pm ET on TLC.

