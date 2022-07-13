Love Accidentally cast list: Brenda Song, Aaron O’Connell and others to star in Freevee movie

Love Accidentally is just the Friday night romcom you need to take the edge off of the week and settle into a breezy weekend. Brought to you by Amazon's free streaming service, Freevee, the film is centered around Alexa, who accidentally and unknowingly starts a phone-only relationship with Jason, her new co-worker.

Brenda Song and Aaron O'Connell, playing the leads in the Amazon Freevee original, spark up a modern-day faceless romance with texts and voice notes. Meanwhile, at the workplace, they remain competitive co-workers.

Neither of them really know who is on the other line, but they grow closer by sharing their daily lives and issues with each other. However, their love is put to the ultimate test when they decide to meet in person. Tune in to Love Accidentally on July 15, 2022 to find out if they end up happily ever after or not. Meanwhile, check out the cast list of the upcoming rom-com flick.

Cast of Love Accidentally: Denise Richards goes from Love Actually to Love Accidentally

Much like in the all-star ensemble comedy Love Actually (2003), Denise Richards has a brief and supporting role to play in Love Accidentally. The film will be headlined by Brenda Song, with Aaron O'Connell playing the swoon-worthy male lead. Continue reading to learn more about the cast.

1) Brenda Song as Alexa

American actress Brenda Song, largely recognized for her various Disney roles, will be seen in Amazon Freevee's Love Accidentally in the role of a down-to-her-luck Alexa, who eventually sparks an online romance with her co-worker Jason.

Song began her career at the age of six and made her breakthrough with various Disney roles during 2005-2009. She starred in the Disney Channel original film The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000) and went on to sign a contract with Disney Channel. She played the titular character in Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior. She also appeared as London Tipton on The Suite Life (2005-2011).

Her transition into mainstream roles began with The Social Network. She further went on to star in ABC's Scandal, Fox's sitcoms New Girl and Dads, Pure Genius, Station 19, and Dollface.

2) Aaron O'Connell as Jason

American actor and model Aaron O'Connell will star opposite Brenda Song in the Amazon Freevee romcom, playing her potential love interest and co-worker Jason. He is best known for his role as Wyatt Cryer in The Oprah Winfrey Network's television drama The Haves and the Have Nots.

3) Denise Richards as Debra

Denise Richards is a well-known actress, television personality, and former fashion model. She will be seen playing Alexa and Jason's boss Debra, in Love Accidentally. She is well-known for her roles as Carmen Ibanez in Starship Troopers (1997), Kelly Van Ryan in Wild Things (1998), and the Bond girl in The World Is Not Enough (1999).

She has also appeared in films such as Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999), Valentine (2001), Undercover Brother (2002), Scary Movie 3 (2003), Love Actually (2003), and Madea's Witness Protection (2012). Her TV roles include Blue Mountain State, Twisted, The Bold and the Beautiful, Denise Richards: It's Complicated, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

