Love Again is an English-language remake of the 2016 German-language film SMS für Dich. The film was inspired by Sofie Cramer's book of the same name, and it is set to release on May 12, 2023. It was originally scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, but it was postponed by three months.

On November 2, 2022, Celine Dion officially announced the film's new title on her Instagram account, which was previously known as It's All Coming Back To Me.

Remaking foreign films has been a trend in Hollywood for about a century. Despite some remakes getting lost in translation, it allows a wider audience to experience some gripping stories.

The success of movies such as the 2014 French-language film La Famille Bélier, which was remade into CODA, last year's Best Picture winner at the Oscars, has paved the way for more remakes. Other great examples include A Star Is Born, True Grit, Little Women, The Departed, and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

Love Again is about two people coming together under the most unexpected circumstances

The first official trailer for Love Again was released on February 14, 2023, just in time for Valentine's Day. The trailer shows how Mira and Rob begin to fall in love. Only time will tell if Love Again follows the original film or makes changes to suit the English-speaking audience.

The film's plot follows that of the original German-language film, with Mira Ray (played by Priyanka Chopra), the female protagonist, dealing with the loss of her fiancé. She sends romantic texts to his old phone, not knowing that his number has been reassigned to Rob Burns' (played by Sam Heughan) new phone. Rob is a journalist, captivated by Mira's heartfelt texts.

The film is all about fate that brings the two people together under the most unexpected circumstances. As Rob is assigned to write a profile on the megastar Celine Dion, he asks her for assistance to meet Mira in person and impress her, resulting in a beautiful rom-com.

Love Again stars Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan as the lead stars

The film boasts a talented cast, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan taking on lead roles. Priyanka is known for her portrayal of Alex Parrish in Quantico and the villain Victoria Leeds in Baywatch. She was recently seen as the grown-up version of Sati in The Matrix Resurrections and also played a lead role in Amazon's Citadel.

She will play the role of Mira Ray, a complex and emotional character dealing with the loss of her fiancé in the upcoming title. However, fate leads her to a new suitor.

Sam Heughan is known for his roles as Jamie Fraser in Outlander. He will play the role of Rob Burns, the journalist who falls in love with Mira through the romantic texts she sends.

Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene, and Celia Imrie will also appear in the film. Love Again promises to be a heartwarming and romantic film that audiences are sure to love.

Love Again is set to release in theatres on May 12, 2023.

