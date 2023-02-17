Love in Aruba on GAF: Cast list and characters explored

GAF Family's Love in Aruba is set to air on the channel on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The film tells the story of a teacher who's hired by a man to take care of his daughter while he can focus on work. Soon, they began bonding together as a happy family.

Here's the official description of the movie, according to the Great American Family's website:

"At the end of a school year, teacher Amber meets Connor, a single-dad searching for a tutor and nanny for his daughter, Macey. Amber joins Connor overseas in Aruba, watching over Macey while Connor focuses on work."

The synopsis further adds that the single dad, Connor, wasn't used to having a woman in his house once again. However, it is Amber's sincerity that helps the two work on their awkwardness and brings his family together.

Great American Family's Love in Aruba has Sashaleigha Hightower as the lead character, Amber

Love in Aruba stars Sashaleigha Hightower and David Shawn McConnell in the lead roles, along with various others portraying significant supporting roles. Directed by Brian Brough, the film is written by Brittany Wiscombe.

1) Sashaleigha Hightower as Amber

Sashaleigha Hightower plays the lead role of Amber in GAF's Love in Aruba. Amber is a lively and enthusiastic woman who's hired by a single father to take care of his daughter while he's busy with work. Despite their initial awkwardness, the three start getting along really well and begin bonding as a family.

Hightower looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver a fine performance in the movie. Apart from Love in Aruba, Sashaleigha has been a part of various movies and shows over the years. These include Fighting Chance, The Rookie, and Beauty and the Billionaire, to name a few.

2) David McConnell as Connor

Actor David McConnell essays the role of Connor in the new romantic drama film. When Connor, a single father, his daughter, and Amber spend time in Aruba, their lives are changed forever. McConnell's chemistry with Hightower further elevates the film to a different level.

His other notable film and TV acting credits include Romance in the Air, The Fighting Preacher, Shattered Memories, and many more.

3) Shae Robins as Candice

While the name of Shae Robins' character is known, no other details have been provided about her character in Love in Aruba.

Robins has previously appeared in Destined at Christmas, Identical Love, and Romance in the Outfield: Double Play, to name a few.

Apart from Shae, David, and Sashaleigha, the movie also features several others in important supporting/minor roles like:

Scarlett Hazen as Macey

Madison Savoie as Shauna

Liz Christensen as Sarah

Amber Pratt as Rhia

Kalli Therinae as Lindsey

The preview for Love in Aruba offers a peek into the lives of Amber and Connor as they strike a special bond over the course of the film. Viewers can expect a heartwarming romantic drama film.

Don't forget to watch Love in Aruba on Great American Family on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

