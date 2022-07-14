Love is Blind 2 lawsuit explained: What did contestant Jeremy Hartwell say?

Love is Blind season 2 contestant Jeremy Hartwell has filed a lawsuit against the streaming service Netflix and show’s production company. He alleged that the defendants created an “unsafe and inhumane working conditions for the cast of the shows” and also gave them low pay.

In a statement provided to Page Six, Jeremy Hartwell’s attorney, Chantal Payton of Payton Employment Law, PC, of Los Angeles, alleged:

“They intentionally underpaid the cast members, deprived them of food, water and sleep, plied them with booze and cut off their access to personal contacts and most of the outside world. This made cast members hungry for social connections and altered their emotions and decision-making.”

The cast was allegedly paid a “flat amount of $1,000.00 per filming week,” even as they worked seven days straight. The contracts required contestants to agree that if they left Love is Blind before filming was complete, they would be penalized and required to pay $50,000 in “liquidated damages."

Hartwell's lawsuit allegedly serves as “a proposed class action on behalf of all participants in Love Is Blind and other non-scripted productions” created by Kinetic Content from 2018 to 2022.

Details of Love is Blind 2 lawsuit filed by Jeremy Hartwell

Jeremy Hartwell filed a lawsuit with the Los Angeles County Superior Court against Netflix, production company Kinetic Content and casting company Delirium TV. He accused the three companies of depriving the cast members of Love is Blind of basic essentials like food and water.

The court documents state that members of the cast were left alone for hours at a time without any access to phones or food. It also alleges that the members didn't have any kind of contact with the outside world until they were "required to return to working on the production."

The lawsuit also reads:

"Even at the hotel living quarters, food was restricted to the point of severe hunger. Defendants, having knowledge of the fact that Cast member at times would be starving, instructed the hotel staff to not provide food to any Cast member that asked them for food because of hunger, in a clear effort to ensure that the Cast would continue to be deprived of food outside of the presence of the production team."

Hartwell’s lawsuit also alleges that the three companies "regularly refused timely food and water to the Cast while on set severely restricting the availability of hydration opportunities." The only drink provided, according to the lawsuit, “were alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, energy drinks, and mixers."

Water was allegedly "strictly limited to the Cast during the day." The three companies allegedly "encouraged" Love is Blind contestants to "consume alcohol throughout the entire day."

The show was accused of making the alleged wrongdoings "purposely." This was simply to "maintain a heightened degree of control and direct the conduct of the Cast into making manipulated decisions for the benefit of the show's entertainment value."

About Jeremy Hartwell from Love is Blind

Jeremy Hartwell appeared on the second season of Love Is Blind, which premiered on Netflix on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The Chicago native worked in the mortgage industry while on the show. He is now the Founder of Catalyst Ventures LLC. His LinkedIn profile says that his holding company is "committed to providing transformative products, services, and solutions across a broad range of industries."

The fitness enthusiast appeared on the show alongside 29 other singles looking for a potential lifepartner on the blind dating show.

Hartwell did not get engaged and was not featured after the pod phase of the show concluded.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far