Love is Blind: Amy Cortes and Johnny McIntyre reveal their timeline for having kids together

Love is Blind season 6's only couple to get married Amy Cortes and Johnny McIntyre said that they want to wait for three to four more years to have children. Other than Johnny's take on using protection, their love life on the show appeared smooth, which made the topic of their pregnancy stick out.

After considering several options, like vasectomy and birth control pills, the pair admitted to having resolved the issue at the Love is Blind season 6 reunion. However, Johnny's fears of pregnancy had fans curious about their plans to have children.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the couple spoke about their life as a married couple and their plans for children.

What did Amy and Johnny from Love is Blind season 6 have to say about having kids?

Their talks related to having children came with the promotion of the Natural Cycles app that they have partnered with. The app lets users track their menstrual cycles and temperatures to confirm when they're ovulating and need to use protection.

Talking about having children, Amy said,

"In my perfect world, I would love to [have kids] when I’m in my early thirties, but it just really depends."

She continued,

"I feel like we’ve had a beautiful year and we definitely want to keep continuing to do stuff within our marriage, traveling and just exploring each other and the world together."

The 27-year-old also revealed that she was hoping to have children after "three to four years" and was glad that her timeline of family expansion aligned with that of Johnny's. The couple had very little time to decide on forever together, so they might need some time to fully know each other before proceeding to bring new life to the world.

After Amy's revelation, Johnny too chimed in to confirm her sentiments, saying they're “not in any rush anytime soon." He also said,

"Whenever the time does come when we’re both like, ‘Hey, we’re ready now,’ that’s what we’re going to shoot for."

Amy Cortez and Johnny McIntyre's life after Love is Blind season 6

In their interview with Us Weekly, the couple shared insights from their married life after they were done shooting season 6 of Love is Blind. Like every married couple, Amy and Johnny too had to overcome some challenges to make a living together.

Talking about the differences in their routines, Johnny said,

"I have my set routine, Amy has her set routine. I’m more of a morning person, she’s more of a night owl, and it definitely made it a little bit difficult trying to figure out what the best types of routines were going to be."

They also weighed in on the things that helped them overcome these challenges smoothly. Amy said that they handled everything with grace, while Johnny hinted at communication being the key. He confirmed that,

"We try to talk about everything and we want to make sure that we are not the type of people who just kind of brush things under the rug."

The two then opened up about how Natural Cycles had helped them overcome their fears of pregnancy because it "lets you know" when to use protection based on the data users feed into it.

All six seasons of Love is Blind are available to stream only on Netflix.