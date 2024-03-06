Love Is Blind season 6: Are Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés still together? Relationship status as of today after the show

Love Is Blind Season 6 has been full of controversy, unpredictability and arguments. But one couple that has somehow stayed out of the drama is Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortes.

Johnny and Amy, both 28, grew close during their time together in the pods. They held deep conversations about each other's lives, including their families and values. Many, including their fellow cast members, termed them Season 6's 'strongest couple'.

It all came to a head for the pair in Love Is Blind Season 6 Episode 12. They had to decide whether they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.

Johnny and Amy's relationship hasn't been without its issues, like their opinions on birth control options. Amy also insisted that they needed her father David's blessing to go ahead with the wedding, which they did.

Did Love Is Blind's Johnny and Amy get married?

Johnny and Amy tied the knot in Love Is Blind Season 6 Episode 12. Amy, the e-commerce specialist? had told her friends during her bachelorette party that she was “98 percent sure” that Johnny would say "I do".

Amy got that "I do" in a fairytale wedding ceremony with their friends and family in attendance. David told the officiant that he was giving Johnny his "treasure".

David and Amy's brother David Jr. walked her down the aisle. She joked during her wedding vows that she never thought she'd fall in love through a wall while adding:

"I’m excited for what’s next."

Johnny agreed:

"I can’t wait."

The couple both said "I do" and shared a kiss before Johnny swang Amy around and let out:

"Ooh, baby!"

Johnny showed humility when talking about his wife and admitted that he wouldn't have approached her at a bar because she was out of his league. He said in a confessional:

"I found my partner. I found her. I didn’t think I was gonna ever find her at all. Mrs. Cortes-McIntyre."

Johnny and Amy were the only couple from Love Is Blind Season 6 to get married. The closing shot of the finale showed the pair swaying on the dance floor as they looked to the future together.

Johnny and Amy reflect on their connection from the pods to the aisle

Johnny and Amy were an immediate match, and, unsurprisingly, were the only couple to become husband and wife. Their conversations during their time together in the Love Is Blind pods were heartwarming.

The account executive opened up on those conversations in an interview with Today. He said:

"Once I started actually meeting with Amy and getting to know her over the course of a couple of days, I really started to build almost like a slow burn for her. And that’s really where it took off."

Amy agreed and acknowledged that their relationship was a "slow burn". The North Carolina resident was impressed by his values and morals:

"It was just more so his values, his morals and just who he is as a person that I just felt really connected with and wanted to focus on him."

Amy touched on the pressure of the wedding day and how they both headed toward the aisle knowing they were on the same wavelength:

"I feel like we were just going with the flow of everything. We wanted to touch on all the subjects that we could before making such a huge pivotal decision and so I feel like I didn’t really have a lot of added pressure."

When will fans get an update on Johnny and Amy?

Fans won't have to wait long to see how Love Is Blind Season 6's only married couple is getting on. They will rejoin the rest of the cast for the reunion which drops on Netflix on March 13.

However, the signs are that Johnny and Amy are still happily married given their posts on Instagram.

They will likely allow the other cast members, especially Amber 'AD' Smith and Clay Gravesande, to let off steam during the reunion as they couldn't conjure up a similar loving connection.

Fans can rewatch Johnny and Amy's wedding and Love Is Blind Season 6 on Netflix.