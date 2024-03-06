Love Is Blind season 6 episode 12: Who are still together?

Love Is Blind season 6 premiered on Valentine's Day. Since then, a lot has happened, and each couple tried to make it to the end, but day-to-day issues and real-life challenges determined their relationship's fate. The Netflix show first introduced viewers to individuals who were on a hunt for love through emotional intimacy.

Couples are only allowed to meet once they have gotten engaged in the pods. Towards the end of the show, the only two couples that were sure of getting married were AD Smith and Clay Gravesande and Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre. Chelsea Blackwell wanted to get married, but Jimmy Presnell broke up with her days before the wedding.

In the finale episode, however, the only couples who exchanged "I dos" at the altar were Amy and Johnny. AD said yes, but Clay wasn't confident in his decision to get married and changed his decision at the last moment, leaving AD heartbroken.

Love Is Blind season 6 episode 12, titled Meet Me at the Altar, was released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, on Netflix. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"Walk away or say "I do" Life-changing decisions await the remaining couples as the big day approaches and pre-wedding festivities kick off."

Love Is Blind season 6 couple Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre got married at the altar

The Love Is Blind season 6 finale started right from the episode 11 cliffhanger when Jimmy asked Chelsea what her final decision was. Chelsea explained they both had a few verbal fights in the past, but that has been a lesson in how they will deal with arguments and conflict in the future. The Love Is Blind contestant revealed that she is ready to marry her fiancé.

When Jimmy shared, he didn't feel the same way, Chelsea was hurt, and her marriage plans were crushed. Jimmy pointed out that he was willing to make their relationship work, but Chelsea's behavior during their last argument was a deal-breaker for him. That was when she revealed his confidential information on camera:

“I want it to work so bad—but I don’t want to go to the altar. I can’t. We’re condensing it down to one argument, but it’s been like five or six really big issues that really hit home and hurt my feelings.”

Eventually, the two parted ways, and Chelsea Blackwell left their amusement park date teary-eyed. Meanwhile, Clay and AD were preparing for their big day, the two were excited to get married.

At the wedding altar, however, Clay hesitated to say yes. AD was shocked when Clay told her that it wouldn't be "responsible of him" to say "I do" if he wasn't ready to get married. Clay explained:

“I’m going to put the work in for you. And we’ll go through this together. I don’t care what nobody says; I know fully I’m not ready for marriage and you deserve the best. And if I’m not ready to give you 100 percent, I won’t go there with you when I’m not ready…I can’t say yes right now.”

During previous episodes of Love Is Blind, Clay revealed how his father's infidelity affects his take on marriage and love. He opened up about his fears surrounding commitment and starting a family together with AD.

AD thought the two of them could work things out, but according to Clay, when he looked in the mirror, he couldn't see himself as a man deeply in love, ready to get married.

The only Love is Blind season 6 couples that exchanged I-dos at the wedding altar were Amy and Johnny. Both of their families shared a heartfelt moment when Amy's dad told Johnny's sister that now he has “multiple daughters.”

Love Is Blind season 6 reunion will air on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 9 PM ET exclusively on Netflix.