Love Is Blind season 6 episode 12: Top 5 unforgettable moments

Love is Blind season 6 finally released its most anticipated episode 12 on March 6 at 3 am ET, on Netflix. It held the answer to how many of the three couples that went on pre-wedding dates in episode 11 made it to the altar, and how many said yes.

Episode 12 saw both heartbreaks and celebrations as Jimmy and Chelsea separated before making it to their wedding day, while Johnny and Amy said "I do" at the altar.

However, AD and Clay's part was the most confusing for viewers. Clay, who spoke about being a great dad to AD's future kids, on their pre-wedding date, bailed at the last moment, not agreeing to marry her at the altar.

Top 5 unforgettable moments from Love is Blind season 6 episode 12

1) Jimmy and Chelsea parted ways before the wedding day

After their amusement park pre-wedding date in the last episode, Jimmy and Chelsea sat down for dinner, where Jimmy posed the question about Chelsea's decision to marry him. Episode 11 had ended there, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger about Chelsea's decision.

Episode 12 picked up where episode 11 left off, and saw Chelsea saying yes to marrying Jimmy. However, to everyone's surprise, Jimmy turned around and said he couldn't marry her, following the bumps in their relationship and their fight last week.

Chelsea argued that their fight shouldn't have been enough for Jimmy to take such a drastic decision. Jimmy, however, felt that it made him rethink his decision to marry her, as he didn't want to be with someone who questioned his sanctity.

2) AD and Clay's wedding hype takes a U-turn

Considering that they were going to hold the first wedding of the season, AD and Clay dressing and prepping for their marriage was very exciting for everyone to see. Their families teared up as they saw the bride and groom in their wedding clothes.

At the altar, after they told each other how much they loved each other and how much they cherished this day, the pastor popped the important question. AD didn't hesitate to say "I do", but when Clay was asked the same, he said,

"AD I love you. I don't think it's responsible for me to say I do."

3) Johnny and Amy are now a married couple

Possibly one of the best couples of Love is Blind season 6, nothing less was expected of Johnny and Amy, but the AD-Clay fiasco had left fans wondering if Johnny and Amy would reach the same fate.

But after heartfelt speeches from Amy's dad and Johnny's mom, they both ended up saying yes on the altar, leaving their families in tears, and becoming the only married couple on Love is Blind season 6.

At their after-party, Amy's dad toasted the new couple, and to the union of their families. The newly married couple popped open a champagne and looked exhilarated about their journey ahead.

4) The reason for Clay's decision to back off at the altar

After the guests at their wedding dispersed, Clay let out his reason for backing out at the altar.

"Marriage is a unity of self. It's a unity of finances. It's a business decision." He continued, "Finance is huge to me, and I don't understand her finances like that."

He said when he looked in the mirror and asked himself "Am I deeply in love?" the answer was "no".

His mom hinted at another reason that might've influenced his decision on Love is Blind. She told her dad that Clay still struggled with commitment issues and the idea of marriage because he saw his dad lie and deceive his mom while growing up. She said Clay had questions like, "Is marriage for real?" which likely followed him to the altar and influenced his decision.

5) AD breaks ties with Clay after he backs off from marrying her on Love is Blind

Clay went to talk to AD after their fiasco at the altar. He told her that if she thinks he is ending things with her she's wrong because he still wants to keep their relationship going. He even asked her for a hug, and AD complied.

At the end of the episode of Love is Blind, AD said that her love was truly blind because "there is nothing that he could've shown me, told me, that would've changed my answer" referring to Clay's comment about her finances. She then said,

"I don't see myself continuing to date him. You don't wanna pick me, someone else will. I'm done."

Love is Blind season 6 reunion will air on March 6, at 9 pm ET, only on Netflix.