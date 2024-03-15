Love is Blind: Clay's mom was heartbroken after he rejected AD

Amber Desiree aka AD was in hopes of getting married to Clay Gravesande at the Love is Blind season 6 finale. But in a dramatic twist, Clay left AD at the altar, leaving both their families shocked. During a recent appearance on Tamron Hall's talk show, Clay’s mother revealed she was heartbroken to look at her son’s outcome of the wedding experiment.

Viewers have seen Clay reveal that his dad Trevor cheated on his mother Margarita when he was young. Not only was he aware of his parents' relationship hitting a rough patch but admitted he also accompanied his father on some of his infidelity trips.

Clay struggled with the impact his parents' divorce had on his family, additionally, the lack of a perfect father figure or husband figure during his formative years made him insecure if he was ready to commit.

At the talk show, Margarita spoke at length about how Trevor’s infidelity affected Clay and influenced one of the reasons why the latter’s wedding with AD did not go through. She said:

“Well, you have to understand as a mom, when I looked at him, my heart was just broken.”

Love is Blind star Clay’s mother was devastated by the outcome

After Clay rejected AD at the altar, Margarita had a heart-to-heart with her ex-husband of 24 years as she called him out for treating her poorly in their marriage. She highlighted how Trevor’s past decisions had impacted Clay to such an extent that he doubted his ability to stay loyal in a marriage.

Margarita’s first instinct after her son’s break up was to understand why he wouldn’t commit, she explained on the talk show:

“I knew exactly in that moment what was occurring because I saw it on his face. He wanted to be in a relationship, he wanted to be married, but I also felt like he was just dealing with a lot of emotions that really was his to deal with.”

She encouraged her ex-husband to talk and apologize to their son for unloading some of the issues Clay was dealing with at the moment. Margarita admitted it was difficult to rewatch Clay and AD’s journey play on Love is Blind. She noted:

“I wanted him to find someone who would be able to take care of him and to also to just see him as I see him because I knew that he was a great provider. And he has a great heart and I wanted someone just to be able to mesh with that.”

Where do Clay and AD stand after Love is Blind?

Love is Blind season 6 reunion released on Wednesday, March 13, witnessed the return of cast members under one roof including Clay and AD.

At one point during the segment, Clay publicly disclosed he regrets the decision of not saying “I do” at the altar. He said:

“She's (AD) honestly the love of my life, and I did make a mistake.”

When AD was asked if she would ever consider getting back with Clay, the reality star appeared firm in her decision to step away from him. She reminded Clay that he had his chance before he blew it away at the altar.

AD stayed calm and collected but accused Clay of playing her even after he knew he didn’t want to marry her. The Love is Blind star said:

"You had your chance. You had your chance. There was nothing that I wouldn't have given you and there was nothing that I wouldn't have done for you. And I feel like low-key, respectfully you played in my f**king face. You played in my face because you knew you didn't want to get married."

Clay denied that he played her and emphasized that it broke his heart to break her heart.

Love is Blind season 6 can be streamed on Netflix.