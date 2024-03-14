Love is Blind season 6 reunion update: Where do Clay and AD's relationship stand?

Love is Blind season 6 reunion finally made it to Netflix on March 13 and had everything fans expected. Amidst confessions and revelations, Clay and AD also revealed details about where they stood as a couple, almost a year after Clay refused to marry AD at the altar.

On the one-and-a-half-hour reunion episode hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Clay was asked if he would date AD again, and he said "1000%."

AD said, "You had your chance," clarifying their current relationship status.

The reunion episode also saw other former couples face each other and answer questions about their controversial choices on the show. Jeramey revealed he was dating Sarah Ann, Jimmy confronted Chelsea and Jessica, AD revealed she went on dates with Matthew, and Kenneth cleared his reason for ending things with Brittany.

Where do Clay and AD stand after their Love is Blind season 6 rendezvous?

Even though the duo clarified that they're not dating, points in their conversations suggested that they still might be talking to each other. At the end of the episode, when Matthew's cheating receipts were shown, and AD admitted to having gone on a few dates with him after the show, Clay was asked if he knew of it.

Clay said, "She told me that she met with Matthew," which also hinted at the status of their relationship. AD updating Clay about the happenings of her life after she broke up with him in episode 12, suggests that they are still on talking terms.

While Clay's intentions to date AD clearly came forth when he said he would "1000%" date her again, AD's views on seeing Clay as her future partner still seemed complicated. On the Love is Blind reunion, when Vanessa asked if she would date Clay again, she laughed and simply said, "Next question."

AD's answer meant that dating Clay in the future might not completely be out of her way as she didn't firmly say no.

Clay admits to taking therapy after refusing to marry AD at the altar in Love is Blind season 6

Clay had never gone to therapy before Love is Blind, according to his chats with AD in the pods. But on the reunion episode, he mentioned going to therapy and trying out a few therapists after feeling hurt by his own actions towards AD and coming to terms with his family trauma that influenced his decision at the altar.

With teary eyes, he called his turnaround at the altar a "mistake" and said he would never do something like that again. Clay also said,

"I felt like you know, I disrespected her family, and I apologized to, you know, your mom and your sisters, because they all met me with grace and even to hear that, you know, that I disrespected them, that I wasted their time...that definitely hurt."

Clay then apologized to AD and said he still loved her and that she was the love of his life. When Vanessa asked when they started talking again, AD said a few weeks after their altar situation. It was Clay who reached out first, and he claimed not to have texted her earlier out of respect.

Now, it is for fans to see if these two convert their complicated status to a solid one in the future. Their social media handles will likely have updates on that.

All six seasons of Love is Blind are available to stream only on Netflix.