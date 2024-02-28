Love is Blind season 6 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

Love is Blind season six began airing on Netflix on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Since then, the dating reality show has released eleven episodes with episodes 10 and 11 being aired on the platform on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Over the course of the current season, Love is Blind fans have seen the couple go through multiple hurdles in their relationships while navigating emotional connections.

Since its first episode, which aired on Valentine's Day, fans have been hooked on the series and are eagerly awaiting the finale. The finale episode is set to be released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Episodes 10 and 11 gave fans some insights into what is happening with each of the couples as they get ready for their wedding days where they will make the final decisions.

The synopsis for episode 10 of season 6 of Love Is Blind, released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, reads:

"The pairs turn to their parents for relationship advice. Emotions run high when couples reunite with some of their former prospects from the pods."

What happened in Love Is Blind season 6 episode 10?

Love Is Blind season 6 episode 10, titled What Could Have Been, started right where the previous episode left off. It showed Laura Dadisman asking her fiancé, Jeramey Lutinski, where he had been all night.

Jeramey was later shown discussing the situation with his mother, explaining that all he did was have a conversation with one of the other cast members, Sarah Ann. It is worth noting that Jeramey and Sarah were part of a love triangle in the current season of Love is Blind.

Jeramey added that he dropped Sarah at her house after meeting with the boys. He also agreed that Laura's suspicion about the situation was valid and as he reflected on his situation, he said:

"Now I didn't realize I was gonna potentially lose a fiancée over that."

Meanwhile, Jeramy's mom sided with Laura stating that her son had made the situation more complicated.

Following this, fans saw another Love is Blind season 6 couple, Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell waiting outside a restaurant for Jimmy's mom, dad, and sister. This was the first time that Chelsea was meeting her fiancé's family.

They all had a conversation about what Jimmy and Chelsea's future looked like and how their conflicts and arguments only brought them closer. Chelsea spoke about how she felt after getting engaged to Jimmy.

"I'm so ready to have someone to share my life with. I think I'm stelled in who I am as a person and in my career," Chelsea told her fiancé's family.

Once they got home, Jimmy told Chelsea that he was happy because she had finally met his parents. However, their conversation escalated into a fight when Chelsea asked Jimmy where he had been the previous night.

Jimmy repeatedly told her that he had already told her that he had plans to go out for a friend's birthday. However, Chelsea didn't believe him and asked him whether he had met up with another Love is Blind cast member Jessica Vestal. She also accused him of meeting one of his female friends whom he had hooked up with when he was single.

Jimmy noted that he felt like his fiancé had overstepped the boundaries as she disclosed information that he had told her off-camera. The two talked it out and Chelsea apologized for not trusting Jimmy. However, he had already begun to doubt his decision to get married to her.

Meanwhile, a different Love is Blind season 6 couple, Amy Tiffany and Johnny McIntyre met Amy's dad David who gave them both his blessing to get married. In a heartfelt conversation, Amy got emotional when she saw her dad tear up.

Meanwhile, Clay Gravesande met AD's mom who gave Clay some important advice. She told him to focus on his parents making it to 24 years together rather than their messy divorce.

Clay had previously revealed that his parent's divorce and his dad's cheating had negatively impacted the way he looks at relationships. Amber Desiree aka AD's mom encouraged him to look at the positive side of his parent's marriage and the good moments they had together.

Towards the end of the episode, all couples were reunited with guest appearances from Jess and Trevor Sova surprising everyone. Chelsea revealed Trevor was the type of guy she usually went for. She noted that the situation was complicated between them but the two had a brief talk and didn't discuss much.

Jess confronted Jimmy and decided to have a proper conversation with him. When Jimmy apologized for his behavior and how he led her on, Jess accepted his apology and said that she was happy for him and Chelsea.

Love is Blind season 6 episode 12 will air on Netflix on March 6, 2024, followed by episode 13 which will air on March 14, 2024.