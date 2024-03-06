Love is Blind: Who said 'I Do' in the finale and who decided to leave? 

Another season of Love is Blind ended following the finale that aired on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. In the final episode of Love is Blind season 6, viewers were shocked to find out the fates of the remaining three couples as only two of them tied the knot and said "I do," while the other two relationships didn't survive the test of time.

The hugely popular show Love is Blind on Netflix follows a unique pattern. It brings together several single men and women in pods where, despite sitting next to each other, they cannot see each other. The ultimate aim of the show is to find out whether couples can form a lasting bond without physical attraction.

The finale of Love is Blind season 6 saw Amy and Johnny consummate their relationship with a fairytale touch while Chelsea and Jimmy's relationship broke down. Similarly, Clay and AD went their separate ways.

Amy and Johnny said 'I do' on Love is Blind season 6 finale

In the previous episodes of Love is Blind season 6, Johnny and Amy's path to take their relationship to the next level seemed to be beset with difficulties as the issue of birth control turned out to be a bone of contention among the couple.

However, despite all odds, Johnny and Amy's marriage to each other marked a happy and hopeful finale to the season. The best kind of emotion permeated their wedding, and it was always certain that they would say, "I do."

When they arrived at the altar, Amy went first and said "yes," and Johnny went right after. Everyone applauded as they kissed, and Johnny lifted Amy and spun her around. They enjoyed drinking, dancing, kissing, and tenderly telling each other how much they loved each other for the remainder of their wedding.

Who went home alone on Love is Blind season 6 finale?

As their relationship didn't make it to the altar, Clay and AD, on the one hand, and Jimmy and Chelsea, on the other hand, went their separate ways after the finale of Love is Blind season 6.

Chelsea reacted emotionally in the finale, informing Jimmy that she envisioned a future with him and felt safe in their relationship. She said she was prepared to say, "I do," but when Jimmy said he didn't even want to go to the altar, her rose-colored glasses fell off.

Chelsea were utterly stunned when Jimmy revealed what motivated his choice. Chelsea needed some time to come to terms with what was happening. After that, they continued to argue over whether Jimmy meant it when he told her, "I love you." After realizing that Jimmy believed there was no future worth pursuing in their relationship, Chelsea ended their date with tears.

On the other hand, AD and Clay were the other couple who had to split at the altar. Red flags were raised right away since AD was eager to start the next phase of their relationship, but Clay kept stressing about his father's adultery and only said how much AD had grown him over this time.

Although AD was the first to say "I do," Clay responded with a lengthy speech expressing his love for her and how much he had enjoyed the process, but he also felt that it wasn't "responsible" for him to say "I do" as he still needed to work on himself. AD decided not to proceed to the altar due to Clay's indecision.

Love is Blind season 6 reunion airs on Wednesday, March 13, 2023 on Netflix.