“It’s over bro”: Love Island fans mock André for pulling Catherine towards him before losing her to Zachariah

Love Island season 10 aired episode 2 on Tuesday featuring Zachariah Noble, the first bombshell of the season. He entered the villa in the first episode and was given the power to steal any girl he felt a connection with, in 24 hours. At the end of the latest installment, Zachariah had to announce his decision, which was choosing Catherine Agbaje, leaving her partner André Furtado single.

Before the bombshell announced his pick, André was seen pulling Catherine towards him. This behavior was not appreciated by fans who started mocking him on Twitter.

Venus' gworl 💅🏾 @Nasbabyyyy

It's over bro Andre REST... the way he was pulling Catherine when Zach was choosing who he wanted to couple up withIt's over bro #loveisland Andre REST... the way he was pulling Catherine when Zach was choosing who he wanted to couple up with😂😂😂It's over bro #loveisland https://t.co/OyIN5fK8fs

Love Island UK season 10 is the summer edition that welcomed 10 islanders in episode 1. Zachariah is the bombshell who has now partnered up with Catherine. In the next recoupling, André has to find a partner, otherwise, he may get eliminated from the show.

“She don’t want you”: Love Island fans claimed Catherine was not interested in André

Char @Charlotteyyxoxo 🤣 #loveisland PLEASE Catherine was waiting for Zachariah to pick her, the way Andre has to force her near him PLEASE Catherine was waiting for Zachariah to pick her, the way Andre has to force her near him 😭🤣 #loveisland https://t.co/uOzVPOEqmL

In Love Island season 10 episode 2, André Furtado’s behavior didn’t sit well with fans. He not only displayed insecurity before Zachariah Noble chose Catherine Agbaje during the recoupling round, but André also disrupted the new couple’s conversation.

Although the conversation segment took place before Zachariah made any decision, André revealed that he wanted to steal his girl from the bombshell. His act was also not appreciated by Catherine as she felt it was a bit “territorial” and "too much."

Love Island fans slammed André Furtado on Twitter for such behavior, especially the scene where he pulled Catherine towards him. An online user claimed that she didn’t want to be with André.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

a. @youngadzwifeyx

#LoveIsland this is what andré needs after pulling catherine away from zach this is what andré needs after pulling catherine away from zach😭😭 #LoveIsland https://t.co/Ul7ImyQcda

fats @9FATS #LoveIsland Not Andre pulling her close like that would make a difference Not Andre pulling her close like that would make a difference 😂😂 #LoveIsland

Dearhatie @dearhatie

#LoveIsland Loool Andre pulling Catherine close 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Loool Andre pulling Catherine close 🤣🤣🤣🤣#LoveIsland

… @cripsynotcrispy #loveisland Andre was doing too much when he pulled Catherine from Zachariah. That sealed his fate Andre was doing too much when he pulled Catherine from Zachariah. That sealed his fate 😭 #loveisland

Chepchumba🤎 @MsTonui #LoveIsland The way Andre pulled Catherine closer was embarrassing , Like?!? The way Andre pulled Catherine closer was embarrassing , Like?!?😂😂😂 #LoveIsland

It’s_OMG @DefNotYourMate See the way Andre pulled Catherine closer. Lmaoo, dude plsss move #LoveIsland See the way Andre pulled Catherine closer. Lmaoo, dude plsss move #LoveIsland

In Love Island season 10 episode 2, Zachariah had 24 hours to find a partner in the villa. He spent time with all the five OG islanders but was seen having more fun with Catherine Agbaje. During their date, Catherine’s partner André felt insecure and he decided to interrupt them and steal his girl.

After he did that, he and Catherine sat at the bonfire area where she said:

“So you got a little bit territorial there, didn’t you? You came on, you were like, ‘yeah I am taking her.’ You are too much, you are too much.”

She later mentioned in her confessional that she wanted to explore her connection with Zach, aka Zachariah, and that André would not take it that well.

Love Island viewers witnessed André pulling Catherine towards him when Zach was about to pick a girl. While announcing his pick, Zachariah said:

“Firstly, I’d just like to say, it’s definitely not been an easy position to be in. Obviously coming in as a bombshell, I’ve been given the power, it’s been difficult. For this, I need to just stay true to myself. It’s a short amount of time as well. Because of that, it’s almost been speed dating, you could say."

He added:

"And I feel like the reasons why I want to couple up with this individual is because the conversations we have had have been very easy. They felt very natural. She’s also a very beautiful person. So the girl I’d like to couple up with is… Catherine.”

Love Island @LoveIsland Zachariah makes a big decision... but how will the Islanders react to this recoupling? #LoveIsland Zachariah makes a big decision... but how will the Islanders react to this recoupling? #LoveIsland https://t.co/zyxIGze6Xi

Catherine smiled, got up, and hugged Zach, while André didn’t look happy at all. The fellow contestants were in shock at the savage steal moment.

So now, André is single and the couples are Catherine and Zachariah, Molly Marsh and Mitchel Taylor, Jess Harding and George Fensom, and Ruchee Gurung and Mehdi Edno. However, Ruchee and Jess confessed in the first episode that they were unhappy with their coupling.

Love Island UK season 10 airs new episodes from Sunday through Friday at 9.00 pm BST/4.00 pm ET on ITVX and ITV2.

