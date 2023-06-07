“It’s over bro”: Love Island fans mock André for pulling Catherine towards him before losing her to Zachariah

Love Island season 10 aired episode 2 on Tuesday featuring Zachariah Noble, the first bombshell of the season. He entered the villa in the first episode and was given the power to steal any girl he felt a connection with, in 24 hours. At the end of the latest installment, Zachariah had to announce his decision, which was choosing Catherine Agbaje, leaving her partner André Furtado single.
Before the bombshell announced his pick, André was seen pulling Catherine towards him. This behavior was not appreciated by fans who started mocking him on Twitter.
Love Island UK season 10 is the summer edition that welcomed 10 islanders in episode 1. Zachariah is the bombshell who has now partnered up with Catherine. In the next recoupling, André has to find a partner, otherwise, he may get eliminated from the show.
“She don’t want you”: Love Island fans claimed Catherine was not interested in André
In Love Island season 10 episode 2, André Furtado’s behavior didn’t sit well with fans. He not only displayed insecurity before Zachariah Noble chose Catherine Agbaje during the recoupling round, but André also disrupted the new couple’s conversation.
Although the conversation segment took place before Zachariah made any decision, André revealed that he wanted to steal his girl from the bombshell. His act was also not appreciated by Catherine as she felt it was a bit “territorial” and "too much."
Love Island fans slammed André Furtado on Twitter for such behavior, especially the scene where he pulled Catherine towards him. An online user claimed that she didn’t want to be with André.
Take a look at fans’ reactions:
In Love Island season 10 episode 2, Zachariah had 24 hours to find a partner in the villa. He spent time with all the five OG islanders but was seen having more fun with Catherine Agbaje. During their date, Catherine’s partner André felt insecure and he decided to interrupt them and steal his girl.
After he did that, he and Catherine sat at the bonfire area where she said:
“So you got a little bit territorial there, didn’t you? You came on, you were like, ‘yeah I am taking her.’ You are too much, you are too much.”
She later mentioned in her confessional that she wanted to explore her connection with Zach, aka Zachariah, and that André would not take it that well.
Love Island viewers witnessed André pulling Catherine towards him when Zach was about to pick a girl. While announcing his pick, Zachariah said:
“Firstly, I’d just like to say, it’s definitely not been an easy position to be in. Obviously coming in as a bombshell, I’ve been given the power, it’s been difficult. For this, I need to just stay true to myself. It’s a short amount of time as well. Because of that, it’s almost been speed dating, you could say."
He added:
"And I feel like the reasons why I want to couple up with this individual is because the conversations we have had have been very easy. They felt very natural. She’s also a very beautiful person. So the girl I’d like to couple up with is… Catherine.”
Catherine smiled, got up, and hugged Zach, while André didn’t look happy at all. The fellow contestants were in shock at the savage steal moment.
So now, André is single and the couples are Catherine and Zachariah, Molly Marsh and Mitchel Taylor, Jess Harding and George Fensom, and Ruchee Gurung and Mehdi Edno. However, Ruchee and Jess confessed in the first episode that they were unhappy with their coupling.
Love Island UK season 10 airs new episodes from Sunday through Friday at 9.00 pm BST/4.00 pm ET on ITVX and ITV2.