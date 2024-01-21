Love Island UK season 3 cast: Where are they now?

ITV released its first-ever Love Island: All Stars version on January 15, thereby leaving fans rejoiced. The smash-hit reality TV show has brought back fan-favorite islanders of the past to give them another chance at love. Though All Stars has opened to an explosive start, Love Island season 3, which premiered in 2017, was every bit a rollercoaster ride that fans enjoyed watching on their TV screens.

Many relationships were formed on the show, but only one couple was crowned as the ultimate winner. In 2024, the lives of the cast members will have changed completely. While one pair’s bond has flourished into a happy marriage, most couples have called it quits for each other.

Where is the cast of Love Island UK season 3 now?

1) Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

Amber and Kem, the winners of Love Island season 3, split just four months after exiting the show. In a joint statement, as per Mirror UK, the couple confirmed in 2017:

“With sadness, we've decided to separate. Our lives have changed beyond recognition over the past few months, and our hectic work schedules have made it difficult to make things work.”

Since the breakup, Amber has moved on in her life with actor Ben Joyce. After her stint on the dating reality show, she has been making regular appearances on Broadway stages, including 9 to 5: The Musical, Bring It On: The Musical, and Pretty Woman. Recently, she also featured as a contestant on Dancing On Ice.

Meanwhile, Kem has carved a niche for himself in the TV scene as a Showbiz presenter and participant on shows like This Morning, Dancing On Ice, and Celebrity MasterChef.

2) Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Camilla and Jamie, the runners-up of Love Island season 3, embraced parenthood in October 2020 and subsequently tied the knot ten months later in a lavish wedding surrounded by friends and family.

In 2022, the couple became parents to a second daughter, Nora, and Camilla is currently on the cusp of embracing motherhood once again.

3) Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Chris and Olivia, who were placed third on the show, left the villa as a couple. However, nine months later, they called it quits for each other. Olivia moved on in her life, getting back to her ex, Bradley Dack. While reflecting on her turbulent relationships, Olivia told the Daily Mail UK:

“It was toxic with Chris and we argued a lot. I never had that problem with Brad, we never argued. I was so done with [Bradley] but then I ended up in another relationship [with Chris] that ended up being so toxic and all-consuming. And sometimes that’s what happens and it pushes you back to your ex.”

Olivia and Bradley tied the knot in London in June 2023.

Meanwhile, Chris has since participated in a series of other reality TV shows, including Love Island: Aftersun, Queen for the Night, and You vs Chris & Kem.

4) Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville

Gabby and Marcel, who came fourth on Love Island season 3, aimed to keep their relationship strong outside the villa and left the show as a couple. Their love lasted almost a year before they went their separate ways.

A report by The Sun claims Gabby left Marcel after finding out he cheated on her while they were spending holidays together in Mexico in February 2018. Marcel has since gotten married and is a proud father to their son, Roman.

Meanwhile, Gabby has also moved on in her life with reality TV star Brandon Myers.

5) Alex Beattie and Montana Brown

Alex and Montana split just weeks after exiting the villa of Love Island season 3. In a previous interview with The Sun, Alex blamed Montana for their separation:

“I had super strong feelings for her in the villa and when we came out. I was gutted when she ended it, I wasn't expecting it. It was more her, I was willing to fight.”

Alex has since moved on, dedicating his life to becoming a fitness coach and a male transformation specialist. He is currently dating Caroline O Mahony, who is also a fitness enthusiast.

Meanwhile, Montana is dating Mark O'Connor, and the couple are proud parents to one-year-old baby boy Jude.

6) Georgia Harrison and Sam Gowland

Georgia and Sam had to leave Love Island season 3 after losing a public vote, but they claimed to be happy leaving the villa together. The exes dated for a while but called it quits amid claims that he cheated on her. Georgia announced their split on Twitter, writing:

“I’m not saying [he] cheated that’s not the case our relationship pretty much broke down a couple of weeks ago now."

In January 2024, Georgia joined the lineup of the All-Stars version of the franchise.

Sam has moved on in his life and is dating social media influencer Scarlett Rae.

7) Mike Thalassitis and Tyla Carr

The couple broke up only a week after leaving the show. In a twisted turn of fate, Mike sadly passed away in 2019 at the age of 26. Paying tribute to him, Tyla shared on Instagram:

“Mike and and I shared such an amazing experience together and although the journey has been so up and down for some people, I never ever imagined this would happen. I was reading through some old messages and he was always such a laugh. I keep going through the what ifs.”

Tyla is now a single mom who keeps giving fans an inside glimpse into their playtime diaries on Instagram.

Those interested can watch Love Island: All-Stars via ITV2 and ITVX.