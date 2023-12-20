Love Lies Bleeding trailer breakdown: Three things we learned

Kristen Stewart just dropped her new movie, Love Lies Bleeding, and it's like nothing audiences have ever seen before. This queer romance thriller is all about breaking the rules. The trailer just came out on December 19, 2023, and promises to be worth a watch.

The trailer focuses on the love story between Lou and Jackie, played by Stewart and Katie O'Brien. It shows how their relationship ends up getting mixed up in some pretty intense violence and pulls them into Lou's family of criminals. Rose Glass directed the film, and it's got a great cast, with Ed Harris leading the way.

As the excitement grows, this new movie becomes a major milestone in Stewart's film career, inviting viewers into a thrilling world where love, crime, and suspense all come together.

Love Lies Bleeding trailer: Key takeaways from Kristen Stewart's new lesbian romance thriller

1. A bold exploration of queer romance

Love Lies Bleeding ventures into uncharted territory to deliver a queer romance that breaks the mold. The movie is about Lou, who's played by Kristen Stewart, and she's a reclusive gym manager.

Lou's life takes a fascinating turn when she becomes romantically entangled with Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder played by Katie O'Brien. Their intense love story takes place in a typical American suburb, where people are easily excitable.

2. A blend of passion, crime, and intrigue

This queer romance film is a thriller set in suburban America Image via IMDb)

As fans watch the trailer, they can tell that Love Lies Bleeding is not just a typical love story. It's got all sorts of twists and turns, like crime, family drama, and a quest for revenge. Lou's family of criminals plays a big role, and Ed Harris is introduced as a scary crime boss dad.

The trailer shows some intense shootouts, violence, and FBI involvement, which gives it a suspenseful and intriguing vibe. The characters getting caught up in all this criminal activity adds a whole new dimension to the romance, making it a wild and unpredictable ride.

3. Star-studded ensemble and brilliant direction

Ed Harris is part of the cast of this Kristen Stewart film (Image via IMDb)

Love Lies Bleeding boasts an all-star cast, with Jena Malone, Dave Franco, Anna Baryshnikov, and Ed Harris joining the lead actors. Directed by Rose Glass, known for her acclaimed work on Saint Maud, this film showcases her unique directorial style.

The trailer hints at explicit scenes, gore, and visually striking sequences, reflecting Glass's ability to craft visually stunning stories that are emotionally moving. With Glass at the helm, Love Lies Bleeding promises to be a cinematic experience that goes beyond her traditional romance thrillers.

Premiere and wider release date for A24's Love Lies Bleeding

There's a lot of excitement building up for the film as it gears up to premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January. And when it hits theaters everywhere on March 8, 2024, it's going to make a big splash in the film scene.

Besides all the excitement on the screen, the film's premiere at Sundance is a big deal for Kristen Stewart. Not only is she in Love Lies Bleeding, but she's also starring in Love Me, a sci-fi romance set in a post-apocalyptic world.

In a year where Stewart wasn't in any movies, this is her comeback with a project that not only breaks genre norms but also matches her love for indie films. As Stewart takes on different roles, her appearance in both projects at Sundance shows how devoted she is to the craft of making movies.

Love Lies Bleeding is a game-changer in the world of romance movies, embracing new and different stories.