Love and Rockets Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Love and Rockets, the British rock band, have announced a new tour as part of their return to the music scene after their brief reformation in 2008. The 2023 tour is scheduled to take place from May 20, 2023, to May 28, 2023, and the band will also make an appearance at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California.

The band made the announcement about their new tour via a post on their official Instagram page, leaving fans excited.

Tickets for the tour are available starting March 14, 2023, and are priced at $89. It is important to note that a processing fee will be added to the total price of the ticket. Tickets can be purchased via https://www.ticketmaster.com.

This will mark Love and Rockets' first full tour since 1999

The band briefly reunited for the Joe Strummer Foundation's New Music event on 22 December 2007, and then again in 2008 for the Coachella Music Festival and Lollapalooza festival. The 2023 tour will be their first full tour since their 1999 album tour in Toronto.

The full list of dates and venues is listed below:

May 20, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Cruel World

May 21, 2023 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater

May 24, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Sandy Amphitheater

May 26, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

May 28, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Moore Theater

Tracing the music career of Love and Rockets

Love and Rockets was formed by former Bauhaus members Daniel Ash, David J., and Kevin Haskins in 1985. The band, attempting to distance themselves from the goth-rock sound of their previous project, moved to a pop-influenced upbeat rock sound.

The band's name was derived from a comic of the same name by the Hernandez Brothers, and they broke into the music scene with their debut studio album, Seventh Dream of Teenage Heaven.

In 1986, Love and Rockets released their second studio album, Express, which is considered to be one of the early originating albums of what is now known as the alternative-rock genre. The single Kundalini Express was featured in an episode of the crime show Miami Vice and the horror film Demons 2.

The band achieved two back-to-back hits in 1986 and 1987, with their cover of the Motown single Ball of Confusion peaking at number 18 on the Canadian single charts, and their single No New Tale to Tell reaching number 18 on the Billboard 100 charts.

The band emerged as a commercially successful project with their eponymously titled fourth studio album, Love and Rockets. It became platinum certified in both Canada and US. The album's single So Alive, peaked as the chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100 charts after the album's release in 1989.

Love and Rockets went on a five-year hiatus following their fourth album, before returning in 1994 with their fifth studio album, Hot Trip to Heaven. Their work attempted an electronic soundscape, further distancing the band from both its goth rock predecessors and its own pop-influenced sound.

The album failed to make any significant charts, with its only chart standing being the CMJ Top 75 Alternative Radio Play chart, where it peaked at number 49. This became the band's last album to make any chart before their disbandment in 1999.

Fans are now excited to see them in action after a long gap at their upcoming tour, which is set to kick-start on May 20, 2023.

