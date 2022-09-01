Why did Bauhaus cancel their 2022 North American tour? Band issues statement as Peter Murphy enters rehab

English goth rock band Bauhaus recently cancelled their North American tour. According to a spokesperson, the tour cancellation comes in light of vocalist Peter Murphy entering a rehabilitiation facility to attend to his health.

The trek was scheduled to kick off on September 6 in Toronto and conclude on September 23 in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour was supposed to Bauhaus' first outing in 16 years.

In a statement, the band’s representative said,

“Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being.”

The spokesperson further noted that no other information was available about Murphy’s health.

Murphy had suffered a heart attack in 2019 and later released a statement saying that he had made a full recovery. The band hit the road in late 2021 and performed at the Cruel World festival in Pasadena, California, in May 2022.

That same month, they also played a set of shows in the West Coast followed by some European gigs in June and August. Their most recent concert was in Portugal on August 27.

Bauhaus' cancelled North American tour included dates at Riot Fest

Bauhaus' cancelled North American tour included venues in New York, Philadelphia, Washington (DC), Boston, New Haven (CT), Detroit, St. Paul, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta and Denver. It was supposed to wrap up at Radio City Music Hall in New York on New Year’s Eve.

The band was also scheduled to make an appearance at Riot Fest on September 16 and 18.

Attendees who have purchased tickets can contact their point of purchase for refunds.

Bauhaus released a new song after 14 years

Earlier this year, the goth rock band released a new track after 14 years. Titled Drink the New Wine, the song was created using the 'exquisite corpse' method, which allows creators to add pieces of audio and see the full result only at the end.

At the time, in a statement, the band had said:

“Bauhaus have used this technique in the past to great effect. The title refers to the very first Cadavre exquis’ drawing rendered by André Breton, Marcel Duchamp, Jacques Prévert and Yves Tanguy which included words which when strung together made up the sentence, ‘Le cadavre exquis boiara le vin nouveau’ (‘The exquisite corpse will drink the new wine.”)”

The current lineup of the band features Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J.

Bauhaus are considered pioneers of Goth rock and were formed in 1978, when they were popular for their dark image and gloomy sound. They also mixed several genres, including dub, glam rock, psychedelia, and funk. In 1979, they released their debut single, Bela Lugosi’s Dead which is considered as one of the harbingers of gothic rock music.

Their debut album, In the Flat Field, is often hailed as one of the first gothic rock records. In 1981, they released their second album titled Mask. The band received commercial success with their third album, The Sky's Gone Out, peaking at No. 4 on the UK Albums Chart in 1982.

That same year, thanks to their standalone cover of David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust, the band also reached No. 15 on the Singles Chart. There were rifts among the members after Murphy fell sick in 1983. This led to the group’s dissolution on July 5, 1983.

The band eventually reunited for a 1998 tour, followed by one from 2005 to 2008, and once again in 2019.

