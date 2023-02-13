Love Trip: Paris release date, cast, and plot

Love Trip: Paris will see four American women pack their bags and head to the City of Love. All set to appear on the brand-new show to discover true romance, the four women will embark on a fun journey that is full of drama to find their soulmate on the streets of Paris.

The show’s description reads:

"Four American girls unlucky in love in the US move to Paris to find their soulmates. Afraid of repeating mistakes from back home, Lacy, Rose, Caroline and Josielyn are ready for a change of scenery … but old habits are tough to break!"

Love Trip: Paris is set to premiere on Tuesday, February 14, at 9 pm ET on Freeform.

Love is in the air on Love Trip: Paris

In the new Freeform reality show, four American women will make their way to Paris, France, to give love a chance. Unlike some reality shows, Love Trip: Paris is inclusive and will feature at least one LGBTQIA+ couple.

While in Paris, Caroline, Rose, Lacey, and Josielyn will stay at Le Tronchet. Interestingly, their search will not take them too far as their hotel will be filled with single French people that they will go on dates with. However, it’s not all fun and games as the Love Trip: Paris main cast members will send one of these suitors home every week so that new people can take their place.

Whenever matters of the heart are involved, people do get hurt, and as the trailer suggests, one of the suitors may not be there for the right reasons. While the main cast members are seen holding each other up, the suitors will be getting into fights. The clip teases love, heartbreak, tears, and a potential engagement.

The show will follow Caroline, a personal trainer from New York who believes that the woman of her dreams could be in Paris, alongside Rose, a realtor from Boston who wants to find a passionate Frenchman.

Love Trip: Paris will also follow the journey of Lacy, who comes from Nashville, runs a mental health podcast, and learned French during the pandemic. The three cast members will be joined by Josielyn, a model based in Los Angeles, who believes she is destined to find love in Paris. Joining them as the narrator will be Matt Rogers.

Meet Matt Rogers

Love Trip: Paris will be narrated by American comedian Matt Rogers, who is also an actor, writer, podcaster, and television host, best known for co-hosting Las Culturistas with Bowen Yang since 2016.

The comedian was born in 1990 and raised in Long Island, New York. He attended Islip High School and went on to attend New York University, where he earned a BFA degree in Dramatic Writing. His career began by performing with the improv group Hammarkatz, and in 2016, he was named "Comic to Watch" by Comedy Central.

Matt previously hosted two competition shows, Gayme Show and HBO Max’s Haute Dog, which featured dog groomers competing for a cash prize. Rogers has appeared in many television shows as a guest including Shrill, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, and Search Party.

He is now set to appear as the narrator of Freeform’s latest reality dating show, Love Trip: Paris, which will premiere on Valentine’s Day, February 14, at 9 pm ET on the streaming network.

