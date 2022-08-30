Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1: Where to follow the six ladies on Instagram?

Bravo TV is bringing its viewers a new binge-worthy show, Real Girlfriends in Paris, which is set to premiere on September 5. Recently, the network released the show's trailer featuring six American girlfriends living in Paris to fulfill their wishes.

Each woman in Real Girlfriends in Paris will live in the city for different purposes. They want to focus on various aspects - career, love life, and marriage. In line with reality shows, a lot of drama will be showcased in their journey.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Six bold twenty-something American women experience their wildest adventure yet in the most beautiful city in the world, Paris! While in the City of Lights, they find each other, encounter a romantic rendezvous or two and embrace all the spontaneity that comes with living in an exciting new city. Always looking for a good time, the women find themselves in an extraordinarily rich moment in their lives where the possibilities for true love, unrelenting passion and forging life-long friendships are endless."

Read on to find out more about the participating females.

Where to follow the star cast of Real Girlfriends in Paris season 1?

1) Adja Toure

Adja Toure's Instagram handle is @adjadjadjadja.

NYC girl Adja Toure has studied at Cornell University, an Ivy League college. Growing up, she often visited Paris with her family. Presently, she has been working in Paris and is aiming to expand her career in the beauty industry. Moreover, while living in Paris, the Real Girlfriends in Paris star will try her luck at dating, but before that, she must overcome her trust issues.

2) Anya Firestone

Anya Firestone's Instagram handle is @afireinparis.

France native Anya Firestone is an artistic, bubbly, and resilient woman who loves everything about French culture. Anya is licensed by the French government to give tours of every historical and cultural venue in Paris. Interestingly, Firestone has lived in the city on an on-and-off basis. Being a very able hostess, she loves to organize gatherings and weekly Shabbat dinners in her Parisian apartment that she shares with her fiancé, Mathieu, and their precious pup, Zsa Zsa.

3) Emily Gorelik

Viewers can follow Emily Gorelik on Instagram at @emilyg.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Emily Gorelik visited France while studying at New York University. During this time, she decided to return to Paris and stay there. Moreover, living in Paris for the last two years, Emily is pursuing a degree in luxury design management with the dream of bringing her mom's interior design brand to Paris. However, when she lands her dream fashion internship, the Real Girlfriend in Paris star is supposed to decide if she wants to follow her parent's path or create her own.

4) Kacey Margo

Kacey Margo can be followed on Instagram at @kaceymargo.

Kacey Margo is a Southern California native who traveled to Paris while taking a break from her semester in college. She fell in love with the city and immediately decided to work as a French teacher in the city. But the uncertainty in her job made her jump from Paris to LA and New York City.

The Real Girlfriends in Paris star has returned to the city and wishes to stay here. But visa issues might prove to be an obstacle.

5) Margaux Lignel

Viewers can follow her on Instagram at @margauxlignel.

Born to French parents in New York, Margaux has spent most of her formative years traveling back and forth to Paris. Moreover, the Real Girlfriends in Paris star has studied in some of the best schools in the world, including the American School in Paris, FIT, and the Conde Nast College of Fashion and Design. Currently, Lignel is focusing on paving her path and discovering herself.

6) Victoria Zito

Viewers can follow Victoria Zito on Instagram at @victorialzito.

Born and raised in Texas, Victoria is a small-town girl with big fashion dreams. Although her mother has always encouraged her to live close to her hometown, she moved to Paris in 2017 with a scholarship to Parsons and is currently the head designer of the brand Chloe Colette. Moreover, the Real Girlfriends in Paris recently went through a divorce and now wants to explore her love life.

Real Girlfriends in Paris season 1 will release on September 5 on Bravo TV.

