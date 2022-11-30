Love Without Borders 2022 (season 1): Where to follow the main cast’s partners on Instagram? 

Love Without Borders is Bravo's brand new reality TV show that is all set to premiere in less than a day. The reality TV dating series will showcase five singletons from the United States who uproot their lives in search of true passion.

Love Without Borders season 1 will premiere on Wednesday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on Bravo. If you don't have cable, you can watch the show live on YouTube TV or the following day on Peacock.

Each singleton from Bravo's Love Without Borders will embark on an unknown journey outside of their home country. When they arrive at their destination, they will be paired with their "perfect life partner," who has been specially matched for them by relationship coach Arica Angelo, the reality TV series host.

There's a catch, though. Their journey will come at a short notice, so much so, they will have no clue who their partner is or anything about them. The five singles will not be allowed to speak to their partner or even see a single picture before they reach their destination, which would be their partner's homeland.

The official synopsis for Love Without Borders reads:

"Love Without Borders follows five Americans – Aaron Motacek, Danna Richards, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson and Gurleen Virk – who put it all on the line for love."

With the series set to premiere in less than a day, many are curious to know more about the cast's partners. If you're one of them, here's where you can find the cast on social media and get to know more about them.

Here's where you can find the Love Without Borders cast's partners on social media

If you're curious to know more about the cast's partners and where you can find them on Instagram, keep reading.

Mael Lucas

Maël Lucas is Aaron Motacek's perfect partner. He is a former business logistics consultant. Lucas left his corporate job in 2019 to pursue a career in his field of interest, massage. According to his personal website, Mael graduated from TEMANA massage school.

Apart from having a personal Instagram account named @maelus01, Mael also has a professional Instagram account for his massage clients, i.e., @maelmassage.

Brian Dileen

Brian Dileen is Danna Richards' Irish suitor. He hails from Oranmore, which is the Republic of Ireland. Dileen is a farmer. According to his Instagram profile, Brian deals with regenerative farming and pasture-raised eggs. On Instagram, he goes by the handle @madyolkfarm and has nearly 3000 followers.

Brian frequently shares updates on his farm life, including the animals he raises, the produce he harvests, and the methods he uses.

Carmen Holzer-Nkrumah

Carmen Holzer-Nkrumah was matched with Philip Michael Thomas Jr. Sadly, Carmen isn't active on Instagram, so there aren't many details available about the suitor. Guess, viewers will have to wait to get to know more about her when Love Without Borders premieres on Bravo on Wednesday night.

Chandra Chugani

Chandra Chugani is Naeem Thompson's perfect match on Bravo's newest reality TV series. Chandra has over 3000 followers on her Instagram profile and is quite an avid traveler. Her highlights are labeled with memories from her travels to destinations such as Barcelona, Edinburgh, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and many more. She can be found on Instagram @chandrachugani.

Shreyas Mehta

Shreyas Mehta is matched with Gurleen Virk. Shreyas has over 43k followers on Instagram and is a traveler as well. He has been to Paris, Milan, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Madrid, London, and many other countries. His Instagram handle is @shreyas_mehta.

Love Without Borders will premiere on Bravo on November 30 at 8 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes