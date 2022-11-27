What is Brian Dilleen’s job? Meet Danna Richard’s Irish suitor from Love Without Borders

Love Without Borders is Bravo's newest show that is all set to premiere in a few days. The soon-to-be released reality TV dating series will revolve around five singles from the United States who put everything on pause and uproot their lives in search of true love.

Each single from Love Without Borders will embark on a journey to an unknown destination out of the country. Once they arrive at their destination, they will be paired with their "perfect life partner." There's a catch, though.

Their trip will come all of a sudden and they will have no clue about their partner. The five singles won't be allowed to speak to their partner or even see a single picture before they reach the destination.

The official synopsis for Love Without Borders reads,

"Love Without Borders follows five Americans – Aaron Motacek, Danna Richards, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson and Gurleen Virk – who put it all on the line for love."

One singleton who will uproot their life in search of love is Danna Richards. Her perfect match is Brian Dilleen, who hails from Oranmore, which is in the Republic of Ireland. They were matched by relationship expert Arica Angelo.

Love Without Borders will be released on Bravo on November 30 at 8 pm ET.

Brian Dilleen from Love Without Borders is the owner of Mad Yolk Farms and deals with regenerative farming

Brian Dilleen is Danna Richards' perfect match. He is a farmer who deals with regenerative farming and pasture raised eggs according to his Instagram profile. He runs Mad Yolk Farms, an ethical farm that doesn't use any dig techniques so that they do not harm the environment or soil.

According to Oranmore's Vendors and Stalls website, Brian sells eggs from his own flock of hens. He also grows vegetables, salads and herbs in Rosshil Road, Roscam. The website also says that "Brian is the Mad Yolk Egg Man, he collects the eggs and dances with the chickens every single day."

The Love Without Borders star has close to three thousand followers on his Instagram profile and posts a lot about his work. He posts pictures and videos of the chickens from his farm and his Mad Yolk shop. He also uploads pictures from his farm showcasing the vegetables and herbs he grows.

In the month of June 2021, Galwat City Council turned down the Mad Yolk Site. In a local news site called Connacht Tribune, they published an article sharing that the local authority refused to grant retention permission to Brian.

The Planning Department at City Hall shared,

"The proposed development, would if permitted, facilitate the use of the site for the provision of sixty 15.5m high seed beds, which have been deemed by the planning authority not to be exempted development."

It continued:

"Therefore a grant of permission for the proposed development would facilitate the unauthorised development and usage on the site, contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

Will Biran be Danna's forever partner? Viewers will have to wait and see when the new series premieres on Bravo.

Love Without Borders will premiere on Bravo on November 30 at 8 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes