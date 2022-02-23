"Loved Brie's version of Lisa": Fans can't stop gushing over Brie Bella's surprise performance in The Real Dirty Dancing finale

The finale of The Real Dirty Dancing delivered some fine performances on Tuesday. While viewers enjoyed the finalists’ dance, they were thrilled to see WWE star Brie Bella on stage.

Bella was one of the contestants on the FOX series but got eliminated in episode 3 alongside partner Antonia Gates (NFL player). For those unaware, The Real Dirty Dancing is about recreating moments between Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey) from the legendary flick, Dirty Dancing.

While Bella impressed viewers earlier with her portrayal of Baby, she surprised them by becoming Lisa in the finale. Lisa was Baby’s elder sister in the film and was known as the entertainer in the family. Jane Brucker played Lisa's role and was part of the reality show as a guest judge in Episode 2.

How fans reacted to Brie Bella’s Lisa

Bella recreated Lisa’s Hula song from Dirty Dancing and also added a few steps from Lisa’s performance just before Johnny and Baby’s final dance to the iconic song, Time of My Life.

Bella performed in front of a live audience, who were welcomed on the show as the movie’s die-hard fans. They cheered on for Bella, who was phenomenal in the character.

Here’s what netizens have to say:

TGB💗Strutting.With.Flair💗 @Tajia34642822 @BellaTwins #therealdirtydancing I loved Brie’s version of Lisa, get it Brie I loved Brie’s version of Lisa, get it Brie 💙✨ @BellaTwins #therealdirtydancing

💚 @EatMyTank I see you Brie with your version of Lisa. Killing it. @BellaTwins OkayyyI see you Brie with your version of Lisa. Killing it. #TheRealDirtyDancing Okayyy 🔥🔥 I see you Brie with your version of Lisa. Killing it. #TheRealDirtyDancing @BellaTwins

✨ @TheBellasStan #TheRealDirtyDancing Bries version of Lisa was just spectacular. I loved watching Brie do her thing on this show and I can’t wait to see her in more things @BellaTwins Bries version of Lisa was just spectacular. I loved watching Brie do her thing on this show and I can’t wait to see her in more things @BellaTwins #TheRealDirtyDancing

All about The Real Dirty Dancing finale

The Real Dirty Dancing started with eight celebrity contestants who were paired up, and the couples had to portray the best Johnny and Baby to become the winner.

The finalists in the dance series were chef Cat Cora, partnered with dancer/actor Corbin Bleu, and reality TV star Tyler Cameron alongside comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. The finale challenge was to recreate the routine and iconic lift to the song, Time of My Life.

In the last episode, the teams were seen rehearsing the lift on a field and on a lake, just like OG Baby and Johnny were practicing in the movie. The contestants were also given a final exercise, where they had to re-enact the goodbye scene from the flick.

In the scene, Baby comes to say a final goodbye to Johnny, who has been fired because of being with Baby. He gets in his car and leaves after an emotional goodbye. While Cora and Bleu copied the scene perfectly, Johnson and Cameron added their own twist. Instead of Cameron, Johnson got into the car and left, leaving everyone on set in splits.

In the end, both the teams delivered stellar performances, including the famous lift. Host Stephen “tWitch” Boss then announced Cora and Bleu as the winning couple for The Real Dirty Dancing Season 1.

