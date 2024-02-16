Lover, Stalker, Killer: Full cast list explored

Lover, Stalker, Killer is a true crime documentary released on February 9, 2024, on Netflix. The show features most of the real-life participants. However, some part of the stage footage is added for representational purposes. While the story is displayed through interviews and opinions of the actual people involved in the crime-solving, some actors were involved in retracing the events for better presentation.

Lover, Stalker, Killer is one of the crime coverage on Netflix that reveals psychological extremes and unjust systems. However, the documentary allows the victims, survivors and the concerned people to present their part of the story in their own words. Directed by Sam Hobkinson, the docu-series has the central figure, Dave Kroupa, exposing the negative side of online dating.

Lover, Stalker, Killer: The main cast

1) David Kroupa

David Kroupa spoke about his feelings on the events (Image via Netflix)

David is seen speaking about the events and his position in the love triangle in the documentary. It expresses his feelings both of early euphoria and incredulity while he speaks to the camera and the interviewer.

2) Amy Flora

A scene from the documentary (Image via Netflix)

Amy was David’s ex-partner before any of the events covered in the crime documentary occurred. As they share two children and had a longstanding relationship before growing apart, Amy was included in Lover, Stalker, Killer to give another perspective to the story.

3) Nancy Raney

A file photo of Cari (Image via Netflix)

Nancy Raney, Cari’s mother, had a big role to play in initially flagging off the crime and later sticking to her side of the events before the authorities. Her version of the crime and the people involved also gave a true picture of the deceased person.

4) Detective Chris Legrow

Legrow found the case baffling and strange (Image via Netflix)

With more than 30 years of experience, Detective Chris accepts in Lover, Stalker, Killer, one of his most unpredictable cases. Chris Legrow was involved with the case in 2012 when he went to see Dave. After talking to Dave, Chris had the impression that Cari was jealous of David’s affection for others.

5) Investigator Ryan Avis

Ryan dug out information about Cari (Image via Netflix)

Working at Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, he became involved in the case a year after Liz Golyar’s house burned down with her pets inside, burnt to death. He found out that Cari was not taking the medicines for her bipolar disease.

6) Sergeant Jim Doty

Jim talked to Nancy to uncover the truth (Image via Netflix)

Sergeant Jim, an officer in Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, was also a friend of Investigator Ryan. He spoke with Cari’s mother Nancy and later unravelled the truth behind Cari’s disappearance and Liz’s role.

7) Special Deputy Tony Kava

Kava collected digital evidence to help bring justice (Image via Netflix)

Working at the IT department of Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Tony Kava can be seen giving details in the documentary, Lover, Stalker, Killer. He helped Jim and Ryan uncover the truth by digging out digital evidence of two years including the IP addresses used in the threatening messages from Cari’s phone.

8) Chief Deputy Brenda Beadle

Brenda Beadle, an attorney from Douglas County, worked along with the Pottawattamie County investigators to help bring justice and closure. It was a tough job to make the court believe Liz murdered Cari, without a body, which was yet to be found.

IMDb reports say Chris Maher played the role of Dave in the re-enactments of the events. As per the site, Jessica N Johnson portrayed Liz Golyar and Katie Otten played Cari Farver.

What is Lover, Stalker, Killer crime documentary about?

Lover, Stalker, Killer is a true crime documentary presenting the disappearance of Cari Farver alongside threatening messages sent to David and Liz in a love triangle. The documentary presents a re-enactment of the events while the situations are explained by the real-life participants.

The events occurred when David Kroupa met Liz Golyar on an online dating site. While they planned to have a no-strings-attached relationship, Dave met Cari Farver at around the same time. Cari had come to his auto shop and they hit it off instantly.

Liz and Cari had met briefly when Cari was leaving Dave’s apartment and Liz claimed to have dropped by to pick up her things. While Dave broke off with Liz, he continued to see Cari for a few weeks. On November 13, 2012, after spending the previous night together, Dave bid Cari an affectionate goodbye as he left for work.

After that he did not meet Cari, nor did her family see her again. However, Dave received threatening messages from Cari in the course of the next many months. While Liz also claimed to have received similar threats from her, Nancy got messages from Cari saying she had moved to Kansas. Nancy was the first person to raise the alarm realizing these messages could not be from her daughter.

However, it took two years to start any work in the direction towards uncovering the truth. Getting hold of Liz’s phone and a tablet with an old memory card helped the authorities charge Liz with the first-degree murder of Cari and sentence her.

Summing up on Lover, Stalker, Killer

The documentary shows the negative side of online dating (Image via Netflix)

Netflix is streaming the true crime documentary about the astonishing crime where the culprit pretended to be the victim while framing the victim as the perpetrator of the crime. Lover, Stalker, Killer is a true story about a love triangle gone wrong and the downside of online dating.

Lover, Stalker, Killer was released on February 9, 2024, and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

