What is the true story behind Lover, Stalker, Killer? Explained

Netflix's Lover, Stalker, Killer, released on February 9, delves into a shocking love triangle involving stalking, harassment, arson, and murder. Auto mechanic Dave Kroupa's experience with online dating turns into a nightmare, leaving him and his loved ones victims of horrific crimes for years.

The documentary, set in Omaha circa 2012, focuses on a vengeful ex-lover who goes to extreme lengths to harm Kroupa, turning his life into a living hell. Despite lacking diverse perspectives, Lover, Stalker, Killer is a compelling and well-presented addition to Netflix's true crime library.

Directed by Sam Hobkinson, known for Fear City, this movie is heavily based on the interviews of Kroupa, law enforcement personnel, and other dedicated individuals addressing the dark situation. The documentary concludes with a chilling murder mystery that baffled the nation.

The true crime documentary, Lover, Stalker, Killer, also includes a surprising twist that can catch viewers off guard, especially if they are not familiar with the story. Director Sam Hobkinson explained to Netflix's Tudum:

"We enter this story from the perspective of Dave, who is caught in a complete web of falsehood."

The director aimed for the storytelling to mirror the protagonist's confusion and eventual disbelief as he grasped the truth, adding complexity to the narrative. This approach reflected the disorienting experience of the protagonist as he unraveled the events.

Lover, Stalker, Killer involves a chilling murder mystery

In Lover, Stalker, Killer, after Dave Kroupa's breakup in 2012, he signed up for a dating site called 'Plenty of Fish'. He eventually connected with a local girl named Shanna "Lyzz" Goylar, and they felt a strong connection.

In the film's story, their relationship was casual because Kroupa was in the process of breaking up with Amy Flora, his long-term partner and the mother of his children.

He was still seeing Golyar, but he had started dating Cari Farver on another online dating site. The story unfolded when they faced an awkward situation in Kroupa's apartment, where Golyar unexpectedly arrived while Farver was there. After a brief interaction and Farver's departure, Golyar left without any altercations.

However, things took a dark turn a couple of weeks later. At 9 pm on November 13, 2012, Kroupa left Farver, who lived in an apartment near their school, after she made an intriguing proposition to him.

Later that night, Kroupa received messages from Farver, including one suggesting they move in together. When he returned home for lunch, Farver and her belongings were gone.

Over the next four years, Kroupa and his friends were not only bullied but also constantly received threatening calls and emails from numerous phone numbers and email addresses. Farver seemed to target Golyar, damaging her car and setting fire to her house, resulting in the deaths of Golyar's pets.

Kroupa's tactical decision to involve the Omaha Police Department might have helped, but Farver's disappearance remained a major obstacle in the investigation. On January 13, the police found the car Farver had hidden in, and only one fingerprint was found inside, which did not match anyone in the system.

Another aspect of the harassment was her estrangement from her family. Her mother, Nancy Raney, received messages from Farver claiming she was moving to Kansas for a new job. Despite Raney's observations of Farver's condition, which later turned out to be a bipolar disorder diagnosis and medication treatment, the police reportedly disregarded her concerns.

However, with the help of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, Raney eventually filed a missing persons report.

What happened to Cari Farver in Lover, Stalker, Killer?

The unexpected twist in Lover, Stalker, Killer reveals that Cari Farver, who disappeared amidst the tormenting campaign against Dave Kroupa and his friends, was actually a victim of Shanna "Lyzz" Golyar.

The mystery of Farver's disappearance is resolved by uncovering her murder. Golyar's acts of vandalism and burning her own house were part of her efforts to divert suspicion.

The investigation took a crucial turn when police discovered photos on Golyar's phone, including one of Farver's cars taken while it was missing.

Among other things, Golyar had called Farver's house several times with the intention of hiding her number using *67. During the investigation, Golyar tried to frame Amy Flora and falsely claimed that the latter had beaten her mercilessly.

The case was ultimately solved when the police found a picture of Farver's corpse on a memory disk stored on Golyar's computer. On December 16, 2016, Golyar was arrested and eventually sentenced for first-degree murder and arson, receiving a life sentence without parole in 2018.

A true crime documentary (Image via Netflix)

The documentary Lover, Stalker, Killer ended with Kroupa and others reflecting that the hardest judge is the one we have within ourselves. Kroupa expressed regret for not realizing the seriousness of the situation sooner.

The filmmakers employ some sleight of hand, presenting real-life participants recounting events as if certain facts were not already known during the interviews.

The documentary, Lover, Stalker, Killer, includes staged footage, such as detectives introduced in a pool hall, which could be seen as cliché for depicting Midwest law enforcement.

However, these are now accepted conventions in true-crime storytelling, and despite these elements, the film's pacing keeps it engaging, clocking in at a brisk 90 minutes.

Viewers can currently stream Lover, Stalker, Killer on Netflix.

