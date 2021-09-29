Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 7: Cheong-gi gets close to Ha Ram, wins the Prince’s favor too 

Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo-syeop) grew up with a deep-seated hatred for the King buried in his heart in Lovers of the Red Sky. His family was ruined by the King and his family in the name of the greater good.

The only thing that could sate his anger was to exact revenge on everyone who was a part of his family's ruin. In this regard, Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 7 saw Ha Ram take a successful first step. The man who killed his father was the first to be killed.

The fact that he was killed in the same manner that he had cornered Ha Ram's father was poetic justice in Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 7.

Cheong-gi gets hired by the King as divine painter to restore former King's painting

The King commanded that Cheong-gi (Kim Yoo-jung) join the Painting Bureau for three months. During this time, she would work as a painter in the bureau in the day, and restore a destroyed painting of the King's father at night. This painting is the same one that her father had worked on.

The one that made her father lose his sanity was the one that she was hired to repair in Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 7. However, neither she nor Ha Ram are aware of how this painting and the events that followed Mawang's imprisonment in the painting affected their lives.

A still of Ha Ram in Lovers of the Red Sky. (Image via @sbsdrama.official/Instagram)

Cheong-gi's mentor and her father's friends believe that her painting talent may disappear over time after she is assigned mundane work at the bureau. They believed that this would stop her from repeating the mistakes that her father had committed.

However, things won't go as planned. Two people stand in the way. The first is Ha Ram, who despite his best efforts can't help but be drawn to Cheong-gi. The second is Prince Yangmyung who has taken a sudden interest in Cheong-gi in Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 7.

Why did Cheong-gi accept Prince Yangmyung's invitation in Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 7?

Initially, Cheong-gi rejected the idea. She was certain that she wouldn't be able to leave her ill father behind. It was Prince Yangmyung who tried to convince her otherwise. First he assured her that he would protect her father. Then he revealed the truth about her father being the divine painter.

He piqued her curiosity with information about her father from the past and asked her if she would want to learn more about him by joining the palace's Painting Bureau.

Also Read

He further promised to acquire the medicine that was required to nurse her ill father back to health. This in addition to her mentor’s promise to take care of her father for the next three months are what gave her the courage to enter the palace on the King’s order.

This also helped Samsin as she needed both Cheong-gi and Ha Ram in the palace in Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 7 to protect them from Mawang. She put a spell on Cheong-gi’s painting of a tiger to help the Tiger Goddess in protecting the two.

Edited by Prem Deshpande