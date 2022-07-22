Lucktoberfest 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and all about Willie Nelson’s luck ranch event

American country-musician Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch has announced its fall-themed event called Lucktoberfest, slated to take place in October this year. The event series will stretch across ten days, and feature artists like Tanya Tucker, Los Lobos, Fantastic Negrito, and Orville Peck, among others.

The event will be hosted at Willie Nelson’s property, located just outside of Austin.

A press statement about the event noted:

“Not unlike Willie himself, Texas prides itself on bringing all walks of life together — from honky-tonk hooplas to traditional Mexican celebrations — and Lucktoberfest will take that all to the next level.”

Tickets for the full run will be available at a price of $100 via the official website of Lucktoberfest from July 21, 2022. Daily passes for the fest will be available for $35 from 10.00 AM CST, July 25.

Schedule explored as Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch set to host Lucktoberfest 2022

Los Lobos @LosLobosBand #lucktoberfest #showusyourtexas #lucktx @LuckReunion Join us in Willie Nelson's Luck, TX for Lucktoberfest! We're excited to be part of such a killer lineup. See you on November 1st 🤘 Week-long passes go on sale tomorrow @ 10 AM CST. lucktoberfest.com Join us in Willie Nelson's Luck, TX for Lucktoberfest! We're excited to be part of such a killer lineup. See you on November 1st 🤘 Week-long passes go on sale tomorrow @ 10 AM CST. lucktoberfest.com #lucktoberfest #showusyourtexas #lucktx @LuckReunion https://t.co/SqTkbwVV3e

October 28

Lucktoberfest’s first night will kick off with a big celebration of Texan culture. It will feature Paul Cauthen’s Big Velvet Revue, with special guests such as The Lone Star State.

October 29

The second night of the festival is called the Outlaw Masquerade Ball and it will majorly feature indie-country singer Orville Peck. The organizers have described the night as a far-west cowboy-themed masquerade ball featuring an eclectic cast, which will include burlesque dancers, saloon acts, and more special experiences.

October 30

The third night of the festival will boast German-influenced entertainment with polka accordionist Alex Meixner. More performers for the night are to be announced soon. The night will celebrate Bavarian traditions, from polka to beer-stein holding.

Luck Reunion @LuckReunion

#lucktoberfest #showusyourtexas #lucktx Join us October 28-November 6, just outside of Austin, for a head-spinning, earth-shaking, expectation-breaking celebration of every kind of Texas under the sun. Week-long passes go on sale tomorrow, July 22, at 10 AM CST. Join us October 28-November 6, just outside of Austin, for a head-spinning, earth-shaking, expectation-breaking celebration of every kind of Texas under the sun. Week-long passes go on sale tomorrow, July 22, at 10 AM CST.#lucktoberfest #showusyourtexas #lucktx https://t.co/rJzEjnuoaB

October 31

The last day of October, will only feature Lucktoberfest’s fourth night, is called the Luck-O-Lantern. The festival of Halloween will feature musician Matthew Logan Vasquez (of Delta Spirit) and his "spooktacular all-star band." Families can attent the event together with free admission for children under 18 with a parent or guardian. The event encouragesfamilites to step outside “outside of neighborhood tradition.”

November 1

The fifth night of the event, christened as the Día De Los Muertos Experience or Day of the Dead, will feature Grammy-winning Los Angeles band Los Lobos. There will be a formal procession to celebrate loved ones, along with traditional music and Mexican cuisine.

November 2

The sixth night of the Lucktoberfest, called the The Black Opry Revue, will feature three-time Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito. He will highlight the work of Black artists who have always been integral to country music and its different genres like folk, blues, and Americana. Additionally, there will be a viewing party for Fantastic Negrito's film, White Jesus Black Problems.

Bob Schneider @Bob_Schneider



Prepare for a head-spinning and earth-shaking celebration of every kind of Texas under the sun. You don’t want to miss this.



🎟 go on sale tomorrow, July 22nd at 10 AM CST.



#Lucktoberfest Im heading to Lucktoberfest, this fall, at Willie Nelson’s Luck, Texas.Prepare for a head-spinning and earth-shaking celebration of every kind of Texas under the sun. You don’t want to miss this.🎟 go on sale tomorrow, July 22nd at 10 AM CST. Im heading to Lucktoberfest, this fall, at Willie Nelson’s Luck, Texas. Prepare for a head-spinning and earth-shaking celebration of every kind of Texas under the sun. You don’t want to miss this. 👀🎟 go on sale tomorrow, July 22nd at 10 AM CST. #Lucktoberfest https://t.co/VoHgI8n3T0

November 3

The seventh night of the festival, called the Luck Nigh Market, will feature singer-songwriter Sasami, who previously belonged to the indie band Cherry Glazerr. The event will be focused on the local Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. It will feature a marketplace with street food from top Texas AAPI chefs, alongside arts and crafts vendors.

November 4

The eighth night of Lucktober fest, called the Desert Roses Queer Southern Glamour, is a fashion and variety show that will highlight the LGBTQIA+ community. It will also feature presentations from Central Texas designers like Flamer, Dashe, Alive By Benjamin, This Is Sloane, and Nicó, among others.

November 5

The second last night of the festival, called the Sweethearts and a Rodeo, will be led by two-time Grammy winner Tanya Tucker. There will be an all-women lineup for the night, featuring country music legend Tanya Tucker alongside rising stars Sierra Ferrell and Nikki Lane.

November 6

The final night of the Lucktoberfest, also dubbed as the Bloody Mary Morning, is being described by organizers as an all-day fanfare and feast. The event will feature favorite brunch plates from national and local chefs, alongside Austin favorites Shinyribs and Bob Schneider.

Make sure to get your tickets in time if you want to attend the event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far