Lucky Hank episode 3 recap: Is Lily going to leave the town of Railton? 

AMC's new black comedy Lucky Hank has managed to hit it out of the park and fans are in awe of Bob Odenkerk's portrayal of the main protagonist. As the show is accelerating forward, Hank's problems are going from bad to worse.

The latest episode of Lucky Hank, titled Escape, aired on Sunday, April 2 and was directed by Dan Attias, with a script from Adam Barr. Its official synopsis read as:

"Hank spirals when a storage pod full of his father's belongings is dropped in his front yard; the professors spiral when rumors of budget cuts threaten their tenured jobs."

While Hank is tormented by psychological problems and a mid-life crisis, his wife Lily is getting more and more frustrated with her own life and job. An incident at her school causes her to make the decision to give a job interview in New York. If Lily gets the job, she will leave Railton. But what will happen to Hank and their marriage? Only time will tell.

Lucky Hank episode 3 recap: Why is Lily so frustrated?

Hank and deep-rooted psychological issues are ruly a match made in heaven. Lucky Hank's episode 3 began with utter chaos when the protagonist discovered a giant storage pod in his front yard. Furious, he tried to convince the delivery guy that he had made an incorrect delivery but the latter was adamant that he had made no mistakes.

Upon further inspection, Hank learned that the pod was sent over by his father, which contained all his belongings. He further learned that his father was moving to town and it just made him more agitated.

Hank's wife Lily was shown to be facing problems at work. A student in her school urinated on some lockers and there was nobody to clean the mess. Lily even tried to talk to the principal to figure out a solution but she got nothing from him. This just made her frustrated with her job and surroundings.

Later in Lucky Hank epside 3, back at Railton College, Dean Ross informed Hank about the layoffs. He instructed the latter to make a list and hand it over to him by the end of the week, but to keep it a secret to prevent starting a panic among the staff. But Hank being himself told everyone about it, leaving all the teachers to start panicking.

They were all seen trying their best to save their jobs. Grace believed she was a better teacher than Rourke, while June and Teddy spoke with the dean and the "excellence committee". Rourke brought in a union rep while Emma cried in her car. Billie just got drunk off Hank's scotch whisky. Hank met Meg in the bar; the latter was an adjunct teacher who wanted to be a tenured professor.

Later in Lucky Hank epside 3, Hank broke into his father's pod and shockingly discovered a string of letters from his mother to his father spanning multiple years. All this time, he assumed both he and his mother were not in touch with his father. He decided to confront his mother. At work, Lily had to clean the smelly locker before informing her principal that she needed a personal day so she could go interview for the job opportunity she has in New York.

Meg interviewed Hank's son-in-law for a job at the bar. They discussed Hank and his insecurities and issues. Meanwhile, the protagonist confronted his mother regarding the letters, who shockingly said that his father had just abandoned Hank and that he had just "moved away" from her. She confirmed that he was returning.

In a fit of rage, she called his father and informed him that he was not welcome at Railton College. Hank even had a misunderstanding with his daughter. She believed that her father wanted to kick her out, but all he was trying to say was that Railton lacked opportunity. Hank then met Meg at the bar and confessed that the college was not hiring anytime soon.

They got drunk and Meg tried to seduce Hank but he rejected her advances. When he returned home, his wife Lily informed him that she was giving a job interview in New York. Lucky Hank epside 3 ended here.

