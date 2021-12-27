'Lulli' ending explained: How did telepathy transform Lulli?

Lulli is a Brazilian comedy-drama directed by César Rodrigues and written by Renato Fagundes and Thalita Rebouças. Starring Larissa Manoela in the titular role, the film revolves around an ambitious, self-centered medical student whose life changes following an MRI accident.

Released on 26 December, 2021 on Netflix, Lulli also stars Vinícius Redd, Sergio Malheiros, Amanda de Godoi, and Yara Charry, among others. With a runtime of about 1 hour and 30 minutes, the film has English audio and subtitles for non-Portuguese speakers.

'Lulli' synopsis: Supernatural intervention for a self-centered medico

How do you ameliorate a self-centered and impudent person? Lulli's answer seems to be through a supernatural intervention such as gaining telepathic abilities after getting electrocuted by an MRI.

The movie follows Lulli, an excessively ambitious medical student with a dream to become the world's best surgeon. Her problem? She doesn't listen or pay attention to those around her, to an infuriating extent.

After getting electrocuted by an MRI, however, Lulli has no choice but to listen. Whenever someone comes in physical contact with her, she can hear the person's thoughts and she can't make it stop. Thereafter, Lulli starts to make amends and becomes more proactive.

Lulli also glimpses the impact the protagonist's powers have on those around her. From saving her boyfriend's life, helping her friend, finding out about her crush's feelings, and reuniting a dying patient with his son, Lulli's powers are put to varied uses. However, the powers soon start becoming a bit too much for her.

'Lulli' ending explained: Did Lulli's telepathic abilities last forever?

After being electrocuted by the MRI, Lulli may have gained a newfound telepathic abilities, but all her boyfriend Diego got was temporary amnesia. He forgot about the fact that he had dumped her and that she was a self-centered person who never really listened to him.

However, through certain déjà vu events, Diego's memory starts coming back and he realizes soon enough that Lulli had been lying to him and taking advantage of the fact that he lost his memory. The realization sets off a physiological reaction in him that causes him to collapse and run out of breath.

Lulli suddenly remembers that Diego had tried to tell her about his leg pain and breathlessness before their breakup and pieces the information together to conclude that Diego is suffering from pulmonary embolism. She informs Paola, her superior, and the two manage to save his life.

However, before Diego's operation he went into V-Fib and during defibrillation, Lulli was in contact with him. As a result, she receives an electric shock which results in her losing her telepathic abilities.

The brief supernatural intervention helped Lulli learn the importance of listening to people. Thus, even though she lost her ability to hear their thoughts, she developed the ability to empathetically listen to people. Her telepathic abilities may not have lasted forever but they provided an impetus to her humane, active listening abilities.

Consequently, at the end of the film, which sees the characters after a two-year time jump, Lulli decides to become a family physician instead of a world-class surgeon. She vows to listen to people and help them to the best of her professional abilities.

Edited by Saman