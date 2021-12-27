Lulli: The life-altering significance of active listening

César Rodrigues' Lulli is Netflix’s latest comedy-drama film in Brazilian Portuguese. The 1 hour and 30-minute long film revolves around a self-centered medical student whose life is turned around by a freak accident that gives her telepathic abilities.

Starring Larissa Manoela in the titular role, Lulli tries to incorporate elements from House MD and Grey's Anatomy but remains substandard at best. Also starring in this Brazilian comedy are Vinícius Redd, Amanda de Godoi, Sergio Malheiros, and Yara Charry. It was released on 26 December 2021 and is now available to stream on Netflix.

Lulli synopsis: Lulli's transition from self-centredness to public spirit

Lulli's plot revolves around the eponymous medical student who is deafened by her ambition to the woes of others. Aiming sky-high with her dream of becoming the world's best surgeon, Lulli has a tendency to push people away with her self-absorption.

Things take a turn for the better when Lulli gets electrocuted by an MRI. She gains the ability to hear the thoughts of those in physical contact with her. Now she has no choice but to listen to others and become prosocial. As much as she wants to get rid of the ability, she can't help but use it for her own benefit and that of her friends'.

Will the telepathic ability last forever? Will the ability transform Lulli as a person? Tune into Lulli on Netflix to follow her adventures with this ability gained after a freak accident.

Lulli proffers an important message about active listening

How much of a relationship do you have left with people if you're unwilling to listen to them? Lulli conveys the importance of listening to not just your loved ones but also those you intend to help. There's a difference between helping people according to what you think they need and helping them according to their actual needs. The difference lies in active listening.

Lulli shows the protagonist's transition from an uncaring, ambitious woman to an empathetic listener as well as a prosocial professional. Her life and relationships are transformed positively after she gains an ability that enables her to listen to their thoughts. Even after the loss of that ability, she still retains the lesson in listening and becomes a public-spirited person.

Effective communication is not possible without active listening. Thus, the ability to listen doesn't just have implications for healthy personal relationships but also for optimum professional functioning. This is especially true for interpersonal professions like those of clinicians, physicians or surgeons. Thus, Lulli leaves the viewers with the message that listening to others will make all the difference.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar