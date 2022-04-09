Lyft unveils secret BTS 'Permission To Dance' features ahead of Las Vegas concerts: All you need to know

BTS’s ongoing Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas has not only turned the city into hues of purple and blue, but daily commuter applications like Lyft have been celebrating the group’s arrival and concert in the city by revamping some of its features and including new BTS-themed trademarks.

Lyft @lyft Use code PTDLYFT in the Lyft app to unlock a special purple surprise #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #PermissionToDance We purple you ARMY!Use code PTDLYFT in the Lyft app to unlock a special purple surprise We purple you ARMY! 💜 💜 💜 Use code PTDLYFT in the Lyft app to unlock a special purple surprise 💜 #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #PermissionToDance https://t.co/oymlUdpnA5

To celebrate the festivities, the app has rolled out a special feature for the group’s fans to use, along with special codes for discounts on their rides. Additionally, the service provider app has installed an adorable feature with purple hearts.

Lyft releases new discount code with special features for BTS ARMY

On April 8, 2022, to celebrate the K-pop boy group’s four-day concert and subsequent festivities, the ride-sharing app Lyft unveiled multiple upgraded features for a limited time period. It has released a special BTS mode for ARMYs to use while booking a ride.

Lyft @lyft Fans attending the Las Vegas pop-up, use promo code PTD2022 & get 10% off #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas Fans attending the Las Vegas pop-up, use promo code PTD2022 & get 10% off #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas

When fans open the app, Lyft offers a PTDLYFT code to enter the secret Permission to Dance mode that suddenly switches all locations connected to the K-pop boy group into purple hearts.

The service provider app has also offered the code PTD2022 for fans to receive an additional 10% discount on their rides to any of the group’s related locations, inclusive of the pop-up shops opened for the group’s ongoing four-day concert.

The new and exciting upgrade has certainly increased the hype of the K-pop boy group in town. Additionally, Las Vegas, also known as Sin City, has gone into full party mode with the group hosting its mega concert-cum-festival.

BIGHIT Music has organized various events during the septet’s four-day concert with multiple pop-up stores, live play, photography exhibitions, official merchandise stores, parties, and cafes opening in and around the venue of the concert.

The city will operate a magnificent water show with the group’s hit songs at the Fountains of Bellagio. These water shows, which sets off every 30 minutes, are a wonderful experience in the city. On special holidays, the fountains display their magic with different aquatic shows choreographed with music and lights.

📚⁷ 🇨🇺 @btsprpl

• 4 sold out stadiums and idk how many extra activities for their fans. They are untouchable.



Today they had fun, showed that clown of a show what great artists they are and got to put a on their bucket list. a reminder that this is why BTS is in Las Vegas.• 4 sold out stadiums and idk how many extra activities for their fans. They are untouchable.Today they had fun, showed that clown of a show what great artists they are and got to put aon their bucket list. a reminder that this is why BTS is in Las Vegas. • 4 sold out stadiums and idk how many extra activities for their fans. They are untouchable. Today they had fun, showed that clown of a show what great artists they are and got to put a ✅ on their bucket list. https://t.co/cEuFbg3lk3

Latest updates on BTS

The K-pop mega-stars have recently snagged a total of seven nominations at the Billboard Music Awards. The BBMAs released an official list of the nominees for the award ceremony on April 8, 2022. The septet also showcased their worldwide fame by grabbing nominations in two new music categories.

The group has been nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, Top Selling Song (X2), Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song, and Top Rock Song. The award ceremony will be broadcasted live on May 15 at 8.00 pm EST. Further details regarding the emcee and performance for the music award show are yet to be announced.

