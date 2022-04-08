BTS' Jin to dial down movement at the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS concert, says BigHit Music 

On April 8, ahead of BTS' eagerly awaited PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS concert, BigHit Music announced that Jin will only be participating in the concerts partially, owing to an injured index finger, leaving fans of the K-pop group heartbroken.

According to the announcement, the idol is still recovering from the index finger injury and subsequent surgery.

On March 19, the agency had announced the eldest BTS member's injury, which was sustained during his daily activities. According to the agency,

“He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18.”

While the surgery was successful, and the BTS member even attended the 2022 Grammy Awards, albeit with a cast on his left hand, it appears that the injury has flared up once again, forcing the idol to take a step back.

KpopHerald @Kpop_Herald @BTS_twt 's Jin will not join in performing some of the songs at the band's concert in Las Vegas. @BIGHIT_MUSIC said Jin got surgery after a finger injury and has to be careful when dancing as there are risks of undergoing another operation. Health comes first, so get well soon! .@BTS_twt's Jin will not join in performing some of the songs at the band's concert in Las Vegas. @BIGHIT_MUSIC said Jin got surgery after a finger injury and has to be careful when dancing as there are risks of undergoing another operation. Health comes first, so get well soon! https://t.co/6InWqrsBIH

Jin will take part in BTS' PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS concerts in a limited capacity

All for Jin @jinnieslamp BigHit Music reports that as a result of Jin’s injury and surgey on his left index finger, Jin’s choreography and stage performance will be limited to a certain extent for the BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS concerts. BigHit Music reports that as a result of Jin’s injury and surgey on his left index finger, Jin’s choreography and stage performance will be limited to a certain extent for the BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS concerts. https://t.co/mva9CXDSfD

On April 8, which is day one of the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS concerts, BigHit Music released another official statement, updating fans on the idol's condition.

The statement says,

"We would like to provide you with information regarding BTS member Jin’s performance during the “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS” concerts scheduled on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 (PT)."

They continue,

"As we informed you on March 19 (KST), Jin had injured his left index finger as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged and underwent surgery to repair the extensor in the finger. The doctor suggested that Jin should refrain from vigorous movement as any excessive moments or impact on his finger while he is still recovering from the injury may force him to undergo another surgery."

The agency stated that while the Super Tuna singer wanted to wholeheartedly perform, doctors thought otherwise.

They added,

"While the artist himself strongly wished to fully participate, our agency has decided to follow the physician’s advice and minimize his movements during the “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS” concerts on all the above mentioned dates. As a result, Jin’s choreography and stage performances will be limited to a certain extent. We ask for the understanding and support from all our fans."

While the news of Jin's limited participation left many fans disappointed, the health of the idol is of prime importance. Several ARMY members took to social media to wish the idol a quick recovery. Many others placated the idol, insisting that his presence is good enough, regardless of how much he performs.

sherry ❤ BTS JIN @iamSheridan_ksj @jinnieslamp Seokjin's presence and vocals are more than enough for us. We just want him to recover very soon. @jinnieslamp Seokjin's presence and vocals are more than enough for us. We just want him to recover very soon.

BTS Quotes Archive⁷ @btsqtsarchive

GET WELL SOON JIN. It's okey, we will always be proud of you. We love you so much 🥺 GET WELL SOON JIN. It's okey, we will always be proud of you. We love you so much 🥺💜https://t.co/HZUjnQroQL

YOURS 🎀super🐳 @abyss_dandelion

WE ALWAYS STAY WITH JIN

GET WELL SOON JIN

#WeLoveYouJin

#GetWellSoonJin I hope he's not too hard on himself. Seokjin , i want to tell you that your presence itself is the biggest gift and treasure to this world . Your health is most important to us . Always cheering for you 🥺WE ALWAYS STAY WITH JINGET WELL SOON JIN I hope he's not too hard on himself. Seokjin , i want to tell you that your presence itself is the biggest gift and treasure to this world . Your health is most important to us . Always cheering for you 🥺💖WE ALWAYS STAY WITH JINGET WELL SOON JIN#WeLoveYouJin#GetWellSoonJin https://t.co/hSvqXU6qUD

Seokjin Kim @forkimseokjin00



WE ALWAYS STAY WITH JIN

GET WELL SOON JIN Your mere presence on the stage will already be a gift to ARMY. #WeLoveYouJin WE ALWAYS STAY WITH JINGET WELL SOON JIN Your mere presence on the stage will already be a gift to ARMY. #WeLoveYouJin WE ALWAYS STAY WITH JINGET WELL SOON JIN https://t.co/DwID0aDjaA

YOURS 🎀super🐳 @abyss_dandelion



WE ALWAYS STAY WITH JIN

GET WELL SOON JIN

#GetWellSoonJin #WeLoveYouJin

#Yours_Jin #SuperTuna_Jin Seokjin put a glove on his hand, performed flawlessly,he assured comforted us when he's the one in pain, he always did everything to perform and give his best he's too precious ♡WE ALWAYS STAY WITH JINGET WELL SOON JIN Seokjin put a glove on his hand, performed flawlessly,he assured comforted us when he's the one in pain, he always did everything to perform and give his best he's too precious ♡WE ALWAYS STAY WITH JINGET WELL SOON JIN#GetWellSoonJin #WeLoveYouJin#Yours_Jin #SuperTuna_Jin https://t.co/TqP7bwC3Gd

Meanwhile, the septet is all set to kick off day 1 of the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS concerts. The group will go on to perform on April 9, 15, and 16, to a packed auditorium.

