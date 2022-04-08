×
BTS' Jin to dial down movement at the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS concert, says BigHit Music 

The singer will be sitting out a few songs at the concert (Image via Instagram/@jin)
Tuba Waqar
ANALYST
Modified Apr 08, 2022 10:32 PM IST
News

On April 8, ahead of BTS' eagerly awaited PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS concert, BigHit Music announced that Jin will only be participating in the concerts partially, owing to an injured index finger, leaving fans of the K-pop group heartbroken.

According to the announcement, the idol is still recovering from the index finger injury and subsequent surgery.

On March 19, the agency had announced the eldest BTS member's injury, which was sustained during his daily activities. According to the agency,

“He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18.”

While the surgery was successful, and the BTS member even attended the 2022 Grammy Awards, albeit with a cast on his left hand, it appears that the injury has flared up once again, forcing the idol to take a step back.

.@BTS_twt's Jin will not join in performing some of the songs at the band's concert in Las Vegas. @BIGHIT_MUSIC said Jin got surgery after a finger injury and has to be careful when dancing as there are risks of undergoing another operation. Health comes first, so get well soon! https://t.co/6InWqrsBIH

Jin will take part in BTS' PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS concerts in a limited capacity

BigHit Music reports that as a result of Jin’s injury and surgey on his left index finger, Jin’s choreography and stage performance will be limited to a certain extent for the BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS concerts. https://t.co/mva9CXDSfD

On April 8, which is day one of the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS concerts, BigHit Music released another official statement, updating fans on the idol's condition.

The statement says,

"We would like to provide you with information regarding BTS member Jin’s performance during the “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS” concerts scheduled on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 (PT)."

They continue,

"As we informed you on March 19 (KST), Jin had injured his left index finger as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged and underwent surgery to repair the extensor in the finger. The doctor suggested that Jin should refrain from vigorous movement as any excessive moments or impact on his finger while he is still recovering from the injury may force him to undergo another surgery."

The agency stated that while the Super Tuna singer wanted to wholeheartedly perform, doctors thought otherwise.

They added,

"While the artist himself strongly wished to fully participate, our agency has decided to follow the physician’s advice and minimize his movements during the “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS” concerts on all the above mentioned dates. As a result, Jin’s choreography and stage performances will be limited to a certain extent. We ask for the understanding and support from all our fans."

While the news of Jin's limited participation left many fans disappointed, the health of the idol is of prime importance. Several ARMY members took to social media to wish the idol a quick recovery. Many others placated the idol, insisting that his presence is good enough, regardless of how much he performs.

@jinnieslamp Seokjin's presence and vocals are more than enough for us. We just want him to recover very soon.
@jinnieslamp @seokjinfile Jinnie:( i hope your finger get well really soon:"Listening to beautiful OST #Yours_Jin and worldwide trending dance song #SuperTuna_Jin by #JIN #방탄소년단진 @BTS_twt
GET WELL SOON JIN. It's okey, we will always be proud of you. We love you so much 🥺💜https://t.co/HZUjnQroQL
his cast 😭💔 get well soon jin! praying on your speedy recovery 💓#GetWellSoonJin #WeLoveYouJin https://t.co/v4jBuTSNgE
I hope he's not too hard on himself. Seokjin , i want to tell you that your presence itself is the biggest gift and treasure to this world . Your health is most important to us . Always cheering for you 🥺💖WE ALWAYS STAY WITH JINGET WELL SOON JIN#WeLoveYouJin#GetWellSoonJin https://t.co/hSvqXU6qUD
Your mere presence on the stage will already be a gift to ARMY. #WeLoveYouJin WE ALWAYS STAY WITH JINGET WELL SOON JIN https://t.co/DwID0aDjaA
Seokjin put a glove on his hand, performed flawlessly,he assured comforted us when he's the one in pain, he always did everything to perform and give his best he's too precious ♡WE ALWAYS STAY WITH JINGET WELL SOON JIN#GetWellSoonJin #WeLoveYouJin#Yours_Jin #SuperTuna_Jin https://t.co/TqP7bwC3Gd
Meanwhile, the septet is all set to kick off day 1 of the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS concerts. The group will go on to perform on April 9, 15, and 16, to a packed auditorium.

Edited by Sabika
