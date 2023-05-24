M83 North American Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, & more

M83 have announced a new North American tour, which is scheduled to be held from October 3, 2023, to October 15, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. The tour is the latest leg of the band's tour to support their newest album, Fantasy, which was released on March 17, 2023.

The band announced the new tour, which will precede a European tour, via a post on the band's official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour is available from May 24, 2023, upon registration to the official M83 mailing list on the band's official website. General tickets for the tour are available starting May 25, 2023, at 10 am local time and are priced at $164 plus processing fees.

M83 is building momentum for new album with tour

M83 released their ninth studio album, Fantasy, on March 17, 2023. The album has so far peaked at number 58 on the French album chart as well as at number 40 on the Swiss album chart.

M83 will be on a back-to-back tour to support their new album. They begin their trek with a European tour, which starts on June 8, 2023, with a show in Lithuania. After the European tour, the band will embark on the newly announced US tour.

The full list of dates and venues for the new tour is given below:

June 8, 2023 — Vilnius, Lithuania at Lukiškių Kalėjimas 2.0

June 9, 2023 — Helsinki, Finland at Helsinki Ice Arena

June 10, 2023 — Helsinki, Finland at Helsinki Ice Arena

June 13, 2023 — Istanbul, Turkey at Maximum Uniq Açıkhava

June 15, 2023 – Dubai, UAE at Dubai Opera House

June 16, 2023– Mannheim, Germany at Maimarkt Gelände (Maifeld Derby)

June 17, 2023 – Neuchatel, Switzerland at Festi’neuch

June 19, 2023 – Segrate, Italy at Circolo Magnolia

June 22, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic at Výstaviště (Metronome Festival Prague)

June 23, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic at Výstaviště (Metronome Festival Prague)

June 24, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic at Výstaviště (Metronome Festival Prague)

June 25, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic at Výstaviště (Metronome Festival Prague)

June 25, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Huxley’s Neue Welt

June 27, 2023 – Paris, France at L’Olympia

June 28, 2023 – London, UK at The Roundhouse

June 29, 2023 – London, UK at The Roundhouse

July 2, 2023 – Lille, France at L’Aéronef

July 3, 2023 – Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg at Rockhal – Club

July 5, 2023 – Mérignac, Franc at Krakatoa

July 6, 2023 – Bilbao, Spain at Kobetamendi (Bilbao BBK Live)

July 7, 2023 – Hérouville St Clair, France at Château de Beauregard (Beauregard Festival)

July 9, 2023 – Strasbourg, France at Festival Décibulles

August 17, 2023 – Saint-Malo, France at La Route du Rock

August 25, 2023 – Zürich, Switzerland at Zürich OpenAir

August 31, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal at Parque da Bela Vista (Meo Kalorama)

September 1, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal at Parque da Bela Vista (Meo Kalorama)

September 2, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal at Parque da Bela Vista (Meo Kalorama)

September 3, 2023 – Toulouse, France at MEETT – Parc des Expositions et Centre de Conventions (The Rose Festival)

October 3, 2023 — Tacoma, Washington at Temple Theatre

October 4, 2023 — Eugene, Oregon at Hult Center For The Performing Arts

October 7, 2023 — Saratoga, California at The Mountain Winery

October 10, 2023 — Los Angeles, California at Shrine Expo Hall

October 11, 2023 — Del Mar, California at The Sound

October 12, 2023 — Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

October 15, 2023 — Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits Music Festival

Tracing M83 and their music career

M83 was founded as a collaboration between Anthony Gerard Gonzalez and Nicolas Fromageau, with more members added later on as necessary. The band released their eponymously titled debut studio album on April 8, 2001. The album failed to chart.

The band first made the charts with their second studio album, Dead Cities, Red Seas & Lost Ghosts, which was released on April 14, 2003. The album peaked at number 116 on the French album chart.

M83 achieved critical acclaim with their sixth studio album, Hurry Up, We're Dreaming, which was released on October 18, 2011. The album peaked at number 15 on the Swiss and UK album charts, respectively.

