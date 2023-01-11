M83 has announced an album titled Fantasy, scheduled for release on March 17 via Mute. The electronic group will also carry out an accompanying tour. M83 will kick off the tour after the album is released. They will hit the road on April 10 in Phoenix, Arizona, and May 16 in Oakland, California.
Speaking of the album, M83 told Consequence:
“I wanted this record to be very impactful live. The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of [2005’s] 'Before the Dawn Heals Us'. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones.”
Anthony Gonzalez, the leader of the electronic group, shared a single, Oceans Niagara, along with its music video, which was directed by his brother Yann Gonzalez.
Speaking about the single, Gonzalez said:
“I wanted to create this sense of friendship. Listening to that song, I imagine people running, driving fast, or riding spaceships together. It’s this sense of going forward, like a magic potion that you take to discover new worlds.”
The M83 will kick off their tour on April 10 in Phoenix, Arizona, and conclude on May 16 in San Francisco. The group is also set to head to Europe in the summer. Tickets for M83’s North American tour will be available via Ticketmaster from January 13 at 10.00 am PT.
- April 10, 2023 -- Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
- April 11, 2023 -- Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
- April 13, 2023 -- San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
- April 14, 2023 -- Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- April 15, 2023 -- Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
- April 16, 2023 -- Dallas, TX - House of Blues
- April 18, 2023 -- Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
- April 19, 2023 -- Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
- April 21, 2023 -- Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
- April 22, 2023 -- Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
- April 23, 2023 -- Boston, MA - Roadrunner
- April 25, 2023 -- New York, NY - Terminal 5
- April 28, 2023 -- Montreal, Quebec - M Telus
- April 29, 2023 -- Toronto, Ontario - History
- April 30, 2023 -- Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
- May 02, 2023 -- Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
- May 03, 2023 -- Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
- May 05, 2023 -- Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
- May 06, 2023 -- Salt Lake City, UT - Ogden Amphitheater
- May 08, 2023 -- Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- May 09, 2023 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore
- May 10, 2023 -- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
- May 14, 2023 -- Pasa Robles, CA - Paso Robles Amphitheatre
- May 16, 2023 -- Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Pre-orders for M83’s album are currently ongoing
The pre-orders for M83’s upcoming album are currently ongoing. The tracklist of the album boasts 13 tracks. These include:
- Water Deep
- Oceans Niagara
- Amnesia
- Us and the Rest
- Earth to Sea
- Radar, Far, Gone
- Deceiver
- Fantasy
- Laura
- Sunny Boy
- Kool Nuit [ft. Kaela]
- Sunny Boy Part 2
- Dismemberment Bureau
Fantasy is a follow-up to the group’s 2019 album DSVII and Knife + Heart soundtrack.