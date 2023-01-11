M83 has announced an album titled Fantasy, scheduled for release on March 17 via Mute. The electronic group will also carry out an accompanying tour. M83 will kick off the tour after the album is released. They will hit the road on April 10 in Phoenix, Arizona, and May 16 in Oakland, California.

Speaking of the album, M83 told Consequence:

“I wanted this record to be very impactful live. The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of [2005’s] 'Before the Dawn Heals Us'. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones.”

Anthony Gonzalez, the leader of the electronic group, shared a single, Oceans Niagara, along with its music video, which was directed by his brother Yann Gonzalez.

Speaking about the single, Gonzalez said:

“I wanted to create this sense of friendship. Listening to that song, I imagine people running, driving fast, or riding spaceships together. It’s this sense of going forward, like a magic potion that you take to discover new worlds.”

The M83 will kick off their tour on April 10 in Phoenix, Arizona, and conclude on May 16 in San Francisco. The group is also set to head to Europe in the summer. Tickets for M83’s North American tour will be available via Ticketmaster from January 13 at 10.00 am PT.

M83 @M83



Pre-sale tickets available exclusively to the M83 mailing list on January 12th. Join me on my next adventure as I head out on tour from April.

April 10, 2023 -- Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

April 11, 2023 -- Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

April 13, 2023 -- San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

April 14, 2023 -- Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

April 15, 2023 -- Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

April 16, 2023 -- Dallas, TX - House of Blues

April 18, 2023 -- Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

April 19, 2023 -- Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

April 21, 2023 -- Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

April 22, 2023 -- Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

April 23, 2023 -- Boston, MA - Roadrunner

April 25, 2023 -- New York, NY - Terminal 5

April 28, 2023 -- Montreal, Quebec - M Telus

April 29, 2023 -- Toronto, Ontario - History

April 30, 2023 -- Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

May 02, 2023 -- Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

May 03, 2023 -- Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

May 05, 2023 -- Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

May 06, 2023 -- Salt Lake City, UT - Ogden Amphitheater

May 08, 2023 -- Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

May 09, 2023 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Commodore

May 10, 2023 -- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

May 14, 2023 -- Pasa Robles, CA - Paso Robles Amphitheatre

May 16, 2023 -- Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Pre-orders for M83’s album are currently ongoing

The pre-orders for M83’s upcoming album are currently ongoing. The tracklist of the album boasts 13 tracks. These include:

M83 @M83 Very excited to announce the release of my new single 'Oceans Niagara' off my new album 'Fantasy' out March 17th. Are you ready for a new adventure?

Water Deep Oceans Niagara Amnesia Us and the Rest Earth to Sea Radar, Far, Gone Deceiver Fantasy Laura Sunny Boy Kool Nuit [ft. Kaela] Sunny Boy Part 2 Dismemberment Bureau

Fantasy is a follow-up to the group’s 2019 album DSVII and Knife + Heart soundtrack.

