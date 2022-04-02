Machine Gun Kelly's cover of Aerials by System of a Down savagely trolled online 

Machine Gun Kelly has angered metalheads once again. The rapper turned pop-punk artist appeared on The Howard Stern Show this week and performed his own version of System of a Down's Aerials. To the singer’s dismay, netizens were not pleased with the rendition.

Explaining the reason behind choosing to cover the band, Machine Gun Kelly said that the metal band “blew [his] mind every night.” The singer toured with the band on a European festival tour prior. Before he began playing the cover of the song, he said:

“I’m here to just jam and see what happens. Serj’s [Tankian] voice is so untouchable. I’m here to just jam and have some fun.”

Though his backing band was applauded by many, the Bloody Valentine singer seemed to be struggling with the first note of Aerials.

The cover caught the attention of SOAD bassist Shavo Odadjian. He posted the video on Instagram and asked his fans how they felt about MGK’s cover. The comment section did not show sympathy towards the newly turned rock singer.

The band’s guitairts and singer Daron Malakian also posted the performance on his Instagram account and diplomatically stated that he appreciated the effort to cover the song. His caption read:

Internet reacts to Machine Gun Kelly’s Aerials cover

The official The Howard Stern Show YouTube page uploaded MGK's cover to their channel. The comments under the video were not in favor of the 31-year-old rapper. Many SOAD fans pleaded that the band needs to return from their long hiatus and release music. Netizens relentlessly mocked MGK’s attempt at covering the song, adding that he “ruined” it. Comments under the video read:

MGK's latest tour kicks off in June this year and he has already sold-out Madison Square Garden.

During the podcast episode, the musician also revealed that he spent time with Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins just two days before he passed away. MGK and the band were playing at the Asunciónico music festival in Paraguay, which got canceled due to severe weather conditions. Speaking about the late musician, MGK said:

“I walked up, and I got out the elevator, all 20 of us [in my crew], and Taylor, Dave, the whole Foo Fighters team, but specially Taylor, he went up to every single one of us and gave us our moment. Every single one of us, down to my assistant. ‘You’re from Topanga? Oh, I’m from Topanga.’ Dude, such a beautiful soul.”

Prior to receiving backlash from SOAD fans, Machine Gun Kelly was also attacked by Slipknot fans after he involved himself in a public feud with the metal band’s singer Corey Taylor. In an interview on Cutter’s RockCast, MGK described Taylor as an artist who “failed in one genre and decided to go rock.”

