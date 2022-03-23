Who is Alice Glass? Singer slams Machine Gun Kelly on Twitter over disturbing interview comments about black women

Singer Alice Glass slammed Machine Gun Kelly on Twitter after an old interview of the singer making inappropriate comments about black women resurfaced online. The former wrote:

“I’m sorry I have to give a trigger warning for this one. This video of mgk is disturbing.”

The musician also accused Machine Gun Kelly of “fetishizing” black women in a disrespectful way and asked him to show respect and apologize for the video:

ALICE GLASS @ALICEGLASS

show respect for Black Women who’s culture you are appropriating.

apologize for this

this was beyond disgusting why, as a white man, would you ever talk like this? fetishizing black women and in such a disrespectful way!?

Glass further mentioned that the situation is not just about a single artist but about men who are still given power and opportunities after such behavior. She said that the industry that “willfully perpetuates s*xist, racist and abusive behavior” needs to change.

What did Machine Gun Kelly do?

Machine Gun Kelly made some inappropriate comments about black women during 2012 BET Awards (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly recently landed in hot waters after singer Alice Glass slammed him for making offensive comments about black women during a past interview. The latter shared a clip from the 2012 BET Awards red carpet showing Kelly sharing his inappropriate opinions on African-American women.

In the video, the Bad Things singer can also be heard referring to another black woman standing behind the interviewer using certain improper words:

“B***h you walk away then, you dirty pig b***h, eugh, with her fake a** Louis Vuitton purse! I'll go in on this b***h.”

ALICE GLASS @ALICEGLASS to all of you going on about clout. nobody’s career gains from calling out this kind of content. I was a victim of this exact type of predatory energy at a young age and I’m going to shed light on it when I see it. to all of you going on about clout. nobody’s career gains from calling out this kind of content. I was a victim of this exact type of predatory energy at a young age and I’m going to shed light on it when I see it.

While the resurfaced video left many people upset on Twitter, the interviewer surprisingly came to Machine Gun Kelly’s defense. She wrote:

“This is me in the video. Girl give it a rest. I asked him a question and he answered. The end. I didn’t ask for you to put on a cape on my behalf. I’ll holler if I need you.”

Meanwhile, Kelly has maintained his silence on the issue and has not responded to the controversy at the time of writing.

The latest drama comes shortly after Machine Gun Kelly announced the release of his new LP Mainstream Sellout and a 52-date Mainstream Sellout Tour to support the album.

Alice Glass is a Canadian singer-songwriter (Image via Getty Images)

Alice Glass, aka Margaret Osborn, is a Canadian singer and songwriter best known as the co-founder and former frontwoman of the electronic band Crystal Castles. She was born on August 23, 1988, in Toronto, Ontario and raised in a Catholic household.

The musician reportedly ran away from home at the age of 15 and started living in a squat community under the name “Vicki Vale” before establishing an all-girl experimental punk band called Fetus Fatale.

In 2003, Ethan Kath noticed Glass after one of her band’s shows and started collaborating with the singer. The duo worked on a project that went on to become Crystal Castles, with the band releasing their first single Alice Practice in 2006.

During her time in the band, Glass adopted her stage name “Alice Glass” combining an Alice named pin she once shoplifted and a Love and Rockets character called Hopey Glass.

Following the release of their debut single, Crystal Castles signed their first record deal with Merok Records in London and performed their first live show at Clinton's Tavern in Toronto. The band released its first album, Crystal Glasses, in 2008.

This was followed by Crystal Glasses II and Crystal Glasses III in 2010 and 2012, respectively. However, Glass announced her decision to exit the band in 2014 citing professional and personal reasons.

Glass mentioned at the time that she had to compromise her efforts towards "sincerity, honesty, and empathy for others" to work in the band. After her departure, the singer accused her ex-bandmate of alleged assault and misconduct.

The 33-year-old debuted as a solo artist with the 2015 single Stillbirth in an effort to increase awareness against abuse. She also donated all proceedings from the song’s revenue towards abuse victims and also started working with anti-assault organization RAINN.

The musician released her self-titled debut EP in 2017, shortly after releasing the lead single Without Love. The following year, Glass released her second single off the EP titled Forgiveness. She also released singles like Cease and Desist and Mine in 2018.

Glass also started her SnowBlood Tour alongside American singer Zola Jesus and electronic musician Pictureplane that same year. In December 2018, Adam Swim featured her on the singles series with the song name I Trusted You.

In January 2021, the singer released the single Suffer and Swallow and announced it would be the first single from her long-awaited debut album. In November 2021, Glass officially announced her album Prey//IV and said it would be released in 2022.

The singer-songwriter released another single titled Love Is Violence in January 2022 and launched her debut album in February 2022.

