Mad Cool Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates, and more

Mad Cool Festival, which takes place in Madrid, Spain, every year, has announced its lineup. The three-day music festival will feature lineups from various genres, including pop, rock, and hip-hop. The European festival is scheduled to take place from July 6 to July 8, 2023, and will be led by top acts including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Robbie Williams.

Mad Cool, on its website, notes:

“Mad Cool 2023 will offer 3 full days of live music where you can enjoy the performances of national and international bands, offering first class live performances to hundreds of attendees and starring one of the essential stops within the national and international tour of music festivals.”

Mad Cool Festival @madcoolfestival Pre Sale by

General ticket sales on 15/12 for 3-day ticket & 29/12 for 1 day tickets

General tickets for Mad Cool Members only available on 15/12 for 3-day ticket & 29/12 for 1 day tickets Pre Sale by @SantanderSmart available on 12/12 for 3-day tickets & 26/12 for 1 day ticketsGeneral ticket sales on 15/12 for 3-day ticket & 29/12 for 1 day ticketsGeneral tickets for Mad Cool Members only available on 15/12 for 3-day ticket & 29/12 for 1 day tickets 👉Pre Sale by @SantanderSmart available on 12/12 for 3-day tickets & 26/12 for 1 day tickets👉General ticket sales on 15/12 for 3-day ticket & 29/12 for 1 day tickets👉General tickets for Mad Cool Members only available on 15/12 for 3-day ticket & 29/12 for 1 day tickets

This is the sixth iteration of the festival, whose three-day general admission tickets will be available starting December 15, 2022, via the festival's official website. Single-day passes will be available from December 29. Tickets for the Mad Cool festival are priced as follows:

195€ for 3-Day GA

490€ for 3-Day VIP

85€ for 1-Day GA

195€ for 1-Day VIP

Mad Cool Festival 2023 Lineup

woosung pics ♡ @woosungmedia The Rose is part of the Mad Cool festival line-up in Madrid, July 2022!!! other artists in the line-up include The 1975, RHCP, Robbie Williams and more! The Rose is part of the Mad Cool festival line-up in Madrid, July 2022!!! other artists in the line-up include The 1975, RHCP, Robbie Williams and more! https://t.co/IXm28nRC2A

Sigur Rós

The 1975

Rüfüs Du Sol

Jamie XX

Sylvan Esso

Jacob Collier

Puscifer

Franz Ferdinand

Rina Sawayama

Angel Olsen

Men I Trust

Touché Amoré

Queens of the Stone Age

The Black Keys

Machine Gun Kelly

The Prodigy

Sam Smith

Paolo Nutini

Tash Sultana

Thoe Rose

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Years & Years

The Hu

Nova Twins

The headliners Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lil Nas X are all Grammy-winning artists

Among the headliners announced for the Mad Cool festival is Grammy-winning singer Lizzo, who released her album Special earlier this year. The album features the lead single About Damn Time, which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100. Lizzo will separately kick off her North American tour in April 2023. She will be backed by rapper Latto.

The singer has also given out major award-winning hits from her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, which was released in 2019. The album featured hits including Juice and Temp. The same album featured the single Truth Hurts, which gained mainstream success two years after its initial release. It topped the US Billboard Hot 100 and also became the longest-leading solo song by a female rapper. It also won a Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category.

Also among the headliners are American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, who recently released their new album titled Unlimited Love, which was released on April 1, 2022. The album featured singles including Black Summer and These Are The Ways. They followed the album with their next album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which was released on October 14. The album featured the song The Drummer, which was dedicated to former RHCP drummer D.H. Peligro, who died on October 28, 2022, at the age of 63.

The festival also features Lil Nas X, who released the Grammy-nominated single Industry Baby, featuring rapper Jack Harlow. The song received a nod for Best Melodic Rap Performance category. The song also received four MTV Video Music Awards in the Best Pop Video, Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects categories. He was the most-nominated male artist at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, and won in the categories of Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Poll : 0 votes