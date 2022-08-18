"Maddie got robbed": Fans upset as Madison Baez falls short of advancing to the finals of AGT Season 17

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) aired the results of the second round of qualifiers on Wednesday, August 18, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. The one-hour packed time frame saw eleven contestants hoping that America would vote them into the final leg of the competition.

However, only two AGT acts could qualify, and those spots were earned by country music group The Chapel Hart and magician Yu Hojin. Although the 11-year-old singer Madison Baez (Maddie) made it to the Top 3, she fell short of votes and was eliminated.

Fans were upset at the qualifiers' results and felt that the golden buzzer winner should have made it to the finals. One tweeted:

AGT contestant Madison Baez loses the Top 2 spot in the qualifiers round

On tonight's episode of AGT, singer Madison Baez advanced to the Top 5 out of the eleven acts that showcased their talent in the second qualifiers round. She was chosen to go into the Top 3 but fell short of votes and ended up being eliminated from the show.

Fans were upset at the results and thought Madison deserved her spot in the finals. They took to social media to express their disappointment.

Karen @Kmg_377 #Maddie @AGT What?!!! Maddie should be in the finals. Bring her back as a wildcard!! #AGT What?!!! Maddie should be in the finals. Bring her back as a wildcard!! #AGT #Maddie @AGT

JMONEYDB4L @joliver8469 #AGT Simon WTF how does Maddie not move.This is a crime AMERICA U SHOULD BE ASHAMED MADDIE IS A STAR AND DESERVES IT OVER CHAPEL HART. They are good and all but Drake blows them out the water Maddie had a better chance. Drake and Avery final 2 for sure Drake wins. @SimonCowell Simon WTF how does Maddie not move.This is a crime AMERICA U SHOULD BE ASHAMED MADDIE IS A STAR AND DESERVES IT OVER CHAPEL HART. They are good and all but Drake blows them out the water Maddie had a better chance. Drake and Avery final 2 for sure Drake wins. @SimonCowell #AGT

m @cracksoflight_ #AGT Maddie not going through to the finals is insane. She’s 12 and she took on Whitney Houston. We need her as a wildcard. @howiemandel Maddie not going through to the finals is insane. She’s 12 and she took on Whitney Houston. We need her as a wildcard. @howiemandel #AGT

Katherine Abernathy @KatherineAber11 @howiemandel #AGT you need to keep Maddie in the competition she is great for her age and she really deserves to be there .@howiemandel #AGT you need to keep Maddie in the competition she is great for her age and she really deserves to be there

How did AGT contestant Madison Baez make her debut on stage?

11-year-old Madison Baez was placed in the audience by host Terry Crews and the AGT producers, which was unknown to the judges. Madison revealed that she had been a big fan of the show since she was four and always tried to sing during commercial breaks.

She was handed a mic during one of the commercial breaks, and since then, there has been no looking back. Her soulful rendition of the song Amazing Grace intrigued the judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum. The audience began cheering for her to get on the stage.

Although nervous initially, the contestant managed to continue the song and shocked the judges and the audience with her singing skills and vocal range. Simon joked about how her song brought him back into the room as opposed to his habit of leaving during the breaks.

When asked what she would do with a million dollars, Madison revealed that she would help her father with cancer research and opened up about his battle with the deadly disease. She explained that her father was currently suffering from stage four colon cancer and that she would sing for him during chemo sessions to make him feel better.

With the audience's approval, the AGT contestant earned Howie Mandel's golden buzzer, a ticket straight to the competition's semi-finals. For her semi-finals performance, Madison performed Whitney Houston and Kygo's version of Steve Winwood's Higher Love. She ended up receiving a standing ovation from all the judges.

The second week of qualifiers is over, and four out of 10 contestants are heading to the final. Saxophonist Avery Dixon, singer Drake Milligan, country music trio The Chapel Hart, and magician Yu Hojin are currently in the running to win a million dollars and a performing position at "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE" at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Tune in to next week's episode of AGT for the third round of qualifiers on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das