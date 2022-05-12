Madonna NFT shows singer giving birth to a tree in bizarre 'Mother of Creation' art

Madonna launched a bizarre limited edition NFT collection featuring herself on May 9, 2022. The “Mother of Creation” collection showcases a digitalized version of the singer giving birth to a tree and other living organisms.

Released in three separate videos, the collection even features a 3D scan of the singer’s own body. The musician teamed up with digital artist, graphic designer, and animator Beeple (real name Michael Joseph Winkelmann) to create the NFTs, highlighting Madonna’s role as a mother and creator.

In her official statement about the latest creation, the “Queen of Pop” said she was excited to share her vision through the videos:

“When Mike and I decided to collaborate on this project a year ago, I was excited to have the opportunity to share my vision of the world as a mother and an artist with Mike’s own unique point of view.”

Speaking on the creative process, Madonna said that the videos allowed her to “investigate the concept of creation” both as a mother giving birth to a child and an artist giving birth to creativity:

“It’s been an amazing journey building this together from an intellectual idea to an emotional story, giving birth to art.”

She also noted that the NFTs were created for a worthy cause to “benefit mothers and children who are most in need right now.”

The latest creation comes less than two months after Madonna entered the Metaverse after purchasing a Bored Ape token.

A look into the Madonna NFT collection videos

Madonna’s NFT collection has been titled the “Mother of Creation” and separated into three videos. According to the official website, the collective attempts to deliver a message about life and hope:

“You never know where you are going to find life, and you can never give up hope.”

The first video named the “Mother of Nature,” shows an animated version of the pop star sitting inside an empty laboratory. She then gives birth to an enormous tree with barks, branches, vines, mosses, and flowers. The description of the video reads:

“In a cold laboratory setting, with no sign of life, an opening gives way to a branch that transforms into a full vibrant tree. It pushes against gravity and flowers bloom. The tree may bend or even break, but it continues to recreate and flourish.”

Meanwhile, a voiceover from the singer can be heard in the background where she compares her journey as a woman to that of a tree:

“My journey through life as a woman is like that of a tree. Starting with a small seed, always pushing against the resistance of the Earth. The endless weight of gravity. Scorching heat, pouring rain, and punishing winds.”

She further continues:

“I've told myself to be civil so that I won't break, while predators pick at my fruit and scrape my bark, solve my branches, chop me down, burn me to the ground. They will never destroy my essence nor take my glory nor extinguish my soul.”

The second footage, titled “Mother of Evolution,” shows Madonna lying atop an old truck with butterflies flying out of her body. The singer can also be heard reciting the lyrics of her song Justify My Love in the background of the video:

“I don't want to be your mother. I don't want to be your sister either. I just want to be your lover. I want to be your baby. We can fly.”

The video description notes that the NFT tried to portray butterflies as a symbol of hope and as a sign of life in a post-apocalyptic world:

“The butterflies are a metaphor for the paradox that the world is burning down in a post-apocalyptic scene, but there is still evidence of life. We continue to give birth, no matter what destruction is going on, no matter what oppression we face.”

The third clip from the collection is titled “Mother of Technology” and shows the musician lying in the woods with metal centipedes crawling out of her frame. The description states that the centipedes in the video are a representation of technology and showcase its evolution and consequences:

“The centipede represents technology - both the life giving-force and the dangers of it, the juxtaposition of dark and light. Technology continues to evolve in the physical, natural and real world; we can do whatever we want, but there are consequences to that. Nature will ultimately win in the end.”

In the background of the third clip, Madonna can then be heard reciting certain lines from a poem by poet Rumi:

“I saw myself as the source of existence. I was there in the beginning, and I was the spirit of love. Now I am sober. There is only the hangover and the memory of love and only sorrow.”

The three NFT videos reportedly took more than a year to complete and contained actual 3D scans of the Papa Don’t Preach hitmaker. The artwork will be auctioned through SuperRare. All proceeds from the sale will be contributed to charities like the Voices of Children Foundation, the City of Joy Foundation, and Black Mama’s Bail Out.

Additionally, the crypto platform Moonpay, which assisted in the project, will also be donating $100,000 to each charity. Before the launch of the NFT, Madonna also announced her third remix album, Finally Enough Love, which will be released as a 16-track edition on June 24 and a 50-track deluxe edition on August.

