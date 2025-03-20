Maggiano's launches new Luxe Menu: All you need to know

Maggiano's Little Italy, a famous casual dining restaurant chain specializing in Italian-American cuisine, recently announced a new luxe menu featuring a selection of Italian-American classics. According to PR Newswire, their latest menu is led by award-winning Chef Anthony Amoroso and the restaurant’s team of executive chefs.

Celebrating curated and gourmet ingredients, the new luxe menu by Maggiano's features a total of five dishes including “The Grand” Chicken Parmesan, Wagyu Beef Meatballs, Wagyu Beef Stuffed Shells, Lasagna, and “The Finest” Fettucine Alfredo.

Starting March 18, 2025, customers will be able to enjoy these new signature dishes made from premium ingredients at Maggiano's locations nationwide.

Maggiano's new Luxe Menu

Featuring new signature dishes made using premium ingredients like aged Pecorino Romano imported from Italy and Wagyu Beef from Snake River Farms, Maggiano's new Italian-American menu aims at satisfying gourmet diners nationwide.

On March 18, 2025, the restaurant chain announced the launch of its new menu to its fans. Sharing a video of the dishes on Instagram, they captioned the post:

“The wait is over—our Italian Renaissance is here. We’ve reimagined classic Italian-American dishes with elevated ingredients and expert craftsmanship. Step into our gallery of flavor and experience the best of the best in Italian-American culinary artistry.”

Led by award-winning Chef Anthony Amoroso and their team of executive chefs, the latest menu at Maggiano’s Little Italy will celebrate elements of luxury dining. These Italian-American dishes will use aged Parmesan and a Pecorino Romano imported from Italy and American Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms.

Dominique Bertolone, president of Maggiano's, said in a press release on March 18, 2025 (via PR Newswire):

“These new menu offerings present a fresh take on Italian-American cuisine, blending tradition with contemporary craftsmanship to bring bold, unforgettable flavors to our guests across the country – an experience that is uniquely Maggiano's.”

Talking about how their menus illustrate the brand’s mission of making high-quality dishes, Dominique Bertolone added:

“By incorporating the highest quality ingredients – like Wagyu beef and aged, imported Italian cheese – we're proving that high-end dining doesn't have to be out of reach.”

Dishes explored

1) “The Grand” Chicken Parmesan

“The Grand” Chicken Parmesan features hand-breaded chicken breast. Topped with fresh mozzarella, basil and freshly grated parmesan, it is served alongside the signature Rigatoni Marinara.

2) Wagyu Beef Meatballs

Wagyu Beef Meatballs are made with an expert blend of 50 per cent premium Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms and 50 per cent high-quality ground beef. Featuring rich and savory flavor with a tender texture, they are available as a standout appetizer or served atop classic Spaghetti as an entrée.

3) Wagyu Beef Stuffed Shells

Wagyu Beef Stuffed Shells features tender pasta shells which are filled with a blend of Wagyu beef and rich ricotta, spicy tomato cream sauce, freshly grated parmesan, fresh basil, and whipped ricotta.

4) Lasagna

Lasagna in the new menu is a 30-layer dish of pasta sheets with creamy ricotta and the restaurant’s house-made Bolognese sauce.

5) “The Finest” Fettucine Alfredo

“The Finest” Fettucine Alfredo features decadent Alfredo sauce infused with roasted garlic, fresh rosemary, and a blend of imported Italian cheeses including Pecorino Romano and Parmigiano. This dish can be enjoyed with Parmesan-Crusted Chicken or Jumbo Shrimp.

Availability

Fans and gourmet eaters of Italian-American cuisine can enjoy Maggiano's Little Italy's new luxe menu starting March 18, 2025. These standout dishes are available at the restaurant's locations nationwide.

