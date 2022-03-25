Magic Dates on Shark Tank: Cost, founder, and more about business that is rooted in Syrian traditions

Shark Tank Season 13 returns with a new episode on Friday on ABC, featuring interesting business pitches. One of them is titled Magic Dates, which was founded by Diana Jarrar.

Born and brought up in Syria, Jarrar was raised by a Palestinian father and Syrian mother. She grew up eating dates in all forms, especially during the Ramadan festival. After leaving her hometown, Jarrar always wanted to share her culture and traditions with the world. Thus, she founded Magic Dates, a business that is rooted in her Syrian traditions.

Her company provides all-natural snack bites made from or based on dates and walnuts. Speaking about Magic Dates, Jarrar wrote in the “Our Story” section of the brand’s website:

“We enjoyed this perfectly balanced bite, especially during Ramadan, where it was traditional to break our fast with dates and walnuts. These memories sparked the creation of MAGICDATES. Dates + Walnuts are the first two ingredients we use in our satisfying bites.”

Who is Diana Jarrar?

Diana Jarrar is the founder of Magic Dates snack bites. When she was 11 years old, Jarrar immigrated to Toronto, Canada, with her family. Then, she lived in Saudi Arabia for a while before settling down in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 19.

Jarrar pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the California State College Northridge in 2010. During her graduation period, she also worked at the American Association of Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery as a training developer.

Her passion for doing something to show the world her Middle-Eastern roots led to her first business. The founder launched her own Mediterranean-themed catering business, The Aventine Hill. She later worked for the real estate firm Rodeo Realty, Inc as a licensed agent and marketing director for three years.

In September 2016, she started the snack business Magic Dates. These guilt-free bites do not contain gluten, dairy, GMO, and Kosher.

What is the cost?

The website of Magic Dates offers three combo packs: bestsellers four-pack sampler, 3-flavor original uncoated snack bites sampler, and 100% dark chocolate covered 3-flavor sampler.

The first combo pack contains four packets (3.5 oz each) of snacks with four different flavors: coconut cream cake, salted walnut brownie, choco coconut cookie, and triple choco crunch. The cost of this combo is $24.99.

The remaining two samplers cost $40 each. Interested buyers can purchase the products from the brand’s website, Amazon, or dozens of independent stores.

When will Magic Dates appear on Shark Tank?

Magic Dates founder Diana Jarrar will appear on Shark Tank in Episode 16, which will air on Friday, March 25 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time on ABC and Hulu.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 16 mentioned Magic Dates as it reads:

“An entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, introduces her healthy snack made from an ancient superfood that gives cultural and edible adventure in every bite.”

In addition to Magic Dates, the upcoming episode will also introduce three other businesses, including Young King Hair Care, Round 21, and Pawnix.

Shark Tank Episode 16 will welcome a panel of investors, consisting of sharks Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and Robert Herjavec.

