Maison Margiela x Pendleton Co-Ed collection 2023: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

An innovative partnership between Maison Margiela and Pendleton was just unveiled as the focus of the Co-Ed 2023 Collection. The American legacy of Pendleton and the haute couture spirit of Creative Director John Galliano are woven together in this dynamic alliance.

What follows is a collection that includes everything from dresses and outerwear to shirting and jeans, all tastefully impacted by the Southern Gothic elements of the assortment.

The newly released Maison Margiela x Pendleton Co-Ed collection is now available for purchase on the luxury fashion label's official website. The pricing of this high-end collaboration starts at $300.

Maison Margiela x Pendleton Co-Ed 2023 collection offers designs with plaids and denims

Maison Margiela debuted its new Co-Ed 2023 ready-to-wear range this January at Paris Fashion Week, demonstrating evidence of creative director John Galliano's desire for storytelling.

However, in addition to expanding Galliano's portfolio of intuitive yet roomy looks, the collection marked the beginning of a partnership with the American textile manufacturer Pendleton Woolen Mills. The broader Co-Ed Fall 2023 line and the new partnership have now been released by the Paris-based business.

By joining forces with the American business, the duo appears to place Pendleton's recognizable plaid patterns in an extravagant haute couture setting.

The collection was an appealing combination of styles that included elements of the American West, Hollywood films, current punk, and Southern Gothic, whether it was outerwear, dresses, or denim.

Galliano carefully chose three mid-century weaves from Pendleton's history, including a windowpane check in white, red, and black, a red buffalo pattern, and a sunset plaid in blue and pink pastels.

The collection merges the feelings of masculinity and femininity for striking creations with an overall gender-neutral rhythm.

For instance, loose floor-kissing pants might have a playful touch of mixed plaid fabric at the top, an expansive check shirt might show up with vintage ruffles plus front overlays, and tulle skirts might be matched with structured yet modified blazers for a hint of different personalities.

The partnership, as well as the entire Maison Margiela Co-Ed 2023 line, demonstrates that used pieces can be revitalized.

Items offered in the latest Maison Margiela Co-Ed 2023 collection

Pendleton Fringe Cardigans are priced at $2,660.

Pendleton Yoke Jeans are offered for $1,435.

Point-collar shirts can be bought for $770.

The Pendleton Yoke Bomber Jacket is priced at $2,170.

Cut-Out Knit Sweaters are marked with a $1,435 price tag.

The anonymity of the Lining Shorts is priced at $1,100

The Pendleton Oversized Shirt will cost you $1,390.

The Pendleton Denim Jacket is marked with a $2,170 price tag.

A collarless denim jacket can be bought for $880.

The Cut-Out Knit Tank is marked with a $1,325 price tag.

The wool jacket is priced at $3,285.

The Pendleton Wool Shirt can be bought for $1,280.

Distressed Jeans are priced at $655.

The double-breasted Trench Coat is priced at $2,435.

The memory of Jeans is marked with a $545 price label.

A floral T-shirt can be bought for $1,100.

The worker's Moleskin T-shirt is priced at $1,160.

There is a lot more offered under the new Co-Ed collection. For those curious, you can check out Maison Margiela's website to explore the complete range and get your favorite one.