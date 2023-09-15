Maite Steenhoudt X Adidas Adimatic Mid “Victory Blue” sneakers: Where to get, release date and more details explored

Maite Steenhoudt X Adidas Adimatic Mid “Victory Blue” sneakers are going to be an exquisite fusion of sport and style that any sports person or fashionista would love to own.

When one thinks of brands that have successfully blended sports performance with fashion aesthetics, Adidas inevitably comes to mind. Their long-standing tradition of collaboration with athletes brings forth a unique amalgamation of functional design and street style. On top of that is Maite Steenhoudt, a name deeply connected with skateboarding excellence and sartorial brilliance.

Building on the success of her previous Samba ADV endeavor, Maite’s fresh take on the celebrated Adidas Adimatic Mid from the 90s is creating a buzz in the sneaker world.

For all sneaker lovers marking their calendars, the highly anticipated release date is September 23rd. Be prepared to grab your pair of Maite Steenhoudt X Adidas Adimatic Mid “Victory Blue” from the Adidas official website or select retailers, with specific sizing and pricing details soon to be disclosed.

Maite Steenhoudt X Adidas Adimatic Mid “Victory Blue” sneakers will release on September 23rd

Maite Steenhoudt X Adidas Adimatic Mid “Victory Blue” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@DOQIN2)

Referring to the Adimatic Mid design, Steenhoudt has crafted this imaginative masterpiece. She uses a rich, deep blue suede that seamlessly wraps around the shoe, covering prominent areas like the mudguard, midfoot, collar, and tongue, giving it a luxurious touch.

Adding to the allure, a slightly different shade of blue suede graces the heel, creating an attractive juxtaposition that is both subtle and striking. The shoe features Lilac Purple nylon stripes, which not only secures the pristine white laces but also complements the signature adidas embroidery situated on the collar.

A personal touch is evident as Steenhoudt's name is intricately and prominently displayed on the tongue. Further enhancing the shoe's elegance is the additional three stripes branding that can be seen on the heel.

Finally, the sneaker sports a spotless white midsole. But what truly sets it apart is the semi-translucent outsole which intriguingly showcases dynamic lightning graphics, adding an element of surprise to the design.

The Legacy of Maite Steenhoudt

Maite Steenhoudt is an acclaimed skateboarder known for her remarkable skills and distinctive style both on and off the board. Hailing from Belgium, she has made a significant mark in the skateboarding community, showcasing her prowess in various competitions and events.

Maite Steenhoudt X Adidas Adimatic Mid “Victory Blue” view (Image via Twitter/@DOQIN2)

Apart from her athletic achievements, Maite has collaborated with prominent brands like Adidas, infusing her unique fashion sensibility into signature sneaker designs. Furthermore, she has established herself as a multifaceted talent in the sport and style realms. With her innate fashion sensibilities, she has earned her place on Adidas' elite team.

The Adidas Journey

Founded in 1949, Adidas has always been a trendsetter in sportswear. The brand is known for pioneering designs and teaming up with both athletes and celebrities. Its dedication to top-notch quality and stylish designs has attracted a dedicated following. This includes both sports enthusiasts, as well as those with a keen eye for fashion.

Sneaker enthusiasts, from avid skateboarders to fashion lovers, will undoubtedly appreciate the blend of rich aesthetics and practical design. Don't miss out on adding Maite Steenhoudt X Adidas Adimatic Mid “Victory Blue” to your collection, embodying the spirit of a skateboarding legend and the legacy of a global brand.