Major spoilers for Ahsoka episode 7

One episode short of the season finale, Ahsoka episode 7 is expected to present the context for the final showdown between the protagonist and the villain. As such, it is known that the lead character and her allies are on a mission to save the universe from the evil plans of the Grand Admiral Thrawn. With episode 6 lining up all the main characters together in the same place, major action sequences are expected in the upcoming episode.

For the newly initiated fans, Ahsoka is a Jedi Knight who started her journey as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan. She gets a solo series as she continues her fight against the evil after her mentor turns over to the Dark Side.

The series aims to bring back many significant characters of the Star Wars universe to the fore. The show has brought back Anakin, Ezra, and Thrawn besides the leads of Ahsoka, Sabine, and Huyang. To add to the story are Baylan, Shin, and Hera among other contributing characters.

Ahsoka episode 7 is scheduled to air on September 26, 2023, on Disney+ and will take the story forward from where episode 6 left off.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 6.

What is expected in the storyline of Ahsoka episode 7?

Ahsoka episode 7 is likely to bring Ahsoka and Huyang to the planet of Peridea. The previous episode had shown them in the ship pulled by a purrgil traveling towards the distant land. With every character zeroing in on Peridea, the land of purrgil graveyard will be the setting for the upcoming episodes.

The great search mission for Ezra Bridger was over in the previous episode. As Ezra and Sabine reunited after a long separation, Ezra is expected to join Ahsoka's team in her fight against evil. In Ahsoka, episode 7, Sabine and Ezra may plan some moves of their own along with the army of the charming “nottis”, who have been organized by Ezra.

Grand Admiral Thrawn is in the last stages of his scheming but will find Ahsoka a deterrent to his mission. In Ahsoka episode 7, he is likely to ask his Night Troopers to eliminate Ahsoka while he goes ahead with his plan. While Morgan fishes out all information about Ahsoka, particularly her weakness, Thrawn will strategize on his moves to defeat the Jedi protagonist.

It is still unclear whether Baylan and Shin would play any vital role in Thrawn’s plan since Baylan is a former Jedi and his loyalties might revert back. Shin Hati, who is Baylan’s Padawan, may feel compelled to take her master’s side.

Till episode 6, they had not been able to eliminate Sabine and Ezra as instructed by Thrawn. Ahsoka episode 7 will bring the two duos face to face and there may be an ensuing battle.

What happened in Ahsoka episode 6?

Ahsoka episode 6 came with a lot of positive turn of events. Titled Far, Far Away, the episode finally brought the long search for Ezra to its culmination. Kidnapped Sabine was brought to Peridea by Baylan and Shin, where they awaited the arrival of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Thrawn struck a deal with Sabine providing her with a ride and a hint about Ezra’s location, encouraging her to find him. Aside, he asked Baylan and Shin to follow Sabine to where she meets Ezra and to kill both of them.

The story follows Sabine as she deals with various perils on the way to Ezra’s last location. While she encountered various unusual creatures, she finally met Ezra in an emotional reunion.

On the other hand, Thrawn learned about Ahsoka’s journey to Peridea and asked Morgan to collect all information about Ahsoka. He seems to be preparing for the final face-off between the protagonist and the adversary.

Tune in to Disney+ on September 26, Tuesday to catch Ahsoka episode 7, the upcoming show of TanoTuesday.