"Make a decision now": Fans concerned with Jason's skepticism about his engagement to Gabby on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Season 19 returned with yet another dramatic episode on Monday, August 22, 2022. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia embarked on the final leg of their journey to find love as they visited their suitors' families to understand them better.

In this week's episode, Gabby first met Jason and his family in New Orleans. She blended right in and got along well with Jason's family. The family loved Gabby and her connection with Jason, and Jason's mother enjoyed seeing the two of them together.

However, when Jason sat down to talk to his mother, he revealed that he wasn't ready to get engaged at the end of the show as he wasn't mentally prepared for it. Fans were concerned about his skepticism regarding the engagement. One tweeted:

Jeremy Bradley @JeremyDBradley



As if that's a bad thing.



The clock is ticking. Make a decision now, now, now.



#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette It's funny that you get eliminated when you're just like, "I need more time to be sure about this relationship."As if that's a bad thing.The clock is ticking. Make a decision now, now, now. #Bachelorette ABC #BachelorNation #TheBachelorette abc It's funny that you get eliminated when you're just like, "I need more time to be sure about this relationship."As if that's a bad thing.The clock is ticking. Make a decision now, now, now.#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette #BacheloretteABC #BachelorNation #TheBacheloretteabc

Fans react to The Bachelorette suitor Jason not being ready for an engagement

The Bachelorette @BacheloretteABC #TheBachelorette @GabrielaWindey “May the best days of your past be the worst days of your future.” “May the best days of your past be the worst days of your future.” ❤️ #TheBachelorette @GabrielaWindey https://t.co/Ruo3JlHKIU

The Hometown dates are crucial for both the leads and the suitors. Jason and Gabby had a great time on their one-on-one date, and she blended right in with his family despite them having completely different personalities. Although Gabby raised concerns about him being a little reserved, she was assured by Jason's mother that there was a good balance between them.

However, Jason revealed that he wasn't ready to get down on one knee and get engaged to Gabby in the next few weeks. His mother was worried about him losing someone important if he kept getting distracted.

Fans were concerned about Jason's future with Gabby and took to social media to express their opinions:

Krysten McCumber @krystenpm Obvi Jason is just being a rational person but also like doesn’t he kind of need to tell her that he won’t be proposing… #TheBachelorette Obvi Jason is just being a rational person but also like doesn’t he kind of need to tell her that he won’t be proposing… #TheBachelorette

Group Dates Podcast @groupdatespod



He is 100% right but what is he doing on this show then?



#TheBachelorette Jason: not realistic to get engaged at this pointHe is 100% right but what is he doing on this show then? Jason: not realistic to get engaged at this pointHe is 100% right but what is he doing on this show then?#TheBachelorette https://t.co/fzFZMA2B5l

Undercover Bachelor Fan @undercoverbach1 We as viewers, have been over the whole engagement at the end thing for a long time. It shouldn’t be an expectation anymore #TheBachelorette We as viewers, have been over the whole engagement at the end thing for a long time. It shouldn’t be an expectation anymore #TheBachelorette

Jon @jonbon757

#TheBachelorette #bachelorette Bachelor nation when Jason said he honestly wasn’t ready to propose to someone he dated for less than 2 months Bachelor nation when Jason said he honestly wasn’t ready to propose to someone he dated for less than 2 months #TheBachelorette #bachelorette https://t.co/cmXery6jyv

cass @Tweets_ByCass #TheBachelorette Listen I don’t think a couple NEEDS to end in a proposal nor should they, but since that’s like… the premise of the show so it’s never a good sign if someone is unsure about the proposal Listen I don’t think a couple NEEDS to end in a proposal nor should they, but since that’s like… the premise of the show so it’s never a good sign if someone is unsure about the proposal 😭 #TheBachelorette

kaylie @hitherekayls “Now remind Jason that the end goal of this show is to get engaged” #TheBachelorette “Now remind Jason that the end goal of this show is to get engaged” #TheBachelorette https://t.co/kzSHZMx3O9

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are close to finding love on The Bachelorette

Bachelor Nation is always up for drama when a new season is introduced, and Season 19 of The Bachelorette wasn't any different. Gabby and Rachel began their journey to find love and a potential partner among over 30 eligible bachelors from diverse backgrounds.

The Bachelorette @BacheloretteABC Don't miss TONIGHT at 8/7c, not all Hometown dates go as planned.Don't miss #TheBachelorette on ABC & Stream on Hulu! TONIGHT at 8/7c, not all Hometown dates go as planned. 😳 Don't miss #TheBachelorette on ABC & Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/6C3jBDl87Y

Throughout this season, both the ladies bonded and formed strong connections with many men and realized that some bonds were stronger than others. Emotions and drama were at an all-time high as they had to eliminate suitors they didn't align with. Some suitors even rejected roses and shifted sides, an issue that the show was heavily criticized for.

However, with the Hometowns segment on The Bachelorette Season 19, the ladies finally get to meet the suitors' families to see if they align with their values, traditions, and thought processes.

While some suitors appear to be ready to make a commitment, others are still questioning their relationship with the ladies. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out how the season fares for the bachelorettes.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"It’s a whirlwind week as Gabby and Rachel simultaneously visit their beau’s hometowns. Knowing a proposal may be right around the corner, each woman sets off on their cross-country adventure hoping that meeting the men’s families will open the door to finding clarity and possibly even a confession (or two) of love!"

The leads will have to make some tough decisions as they have formed strong connections with the remaining suitors. Having to choose one is surely set to stir some heartbreak on both sides.

Here are the remaining suitors on the show:

Gabby: Jason, Erich, and Johnny Rachel: Zach, Tyler, Aven, and Tino

The Bachelorette @BacheloretteABC Will the families be receptive to Gabby and Rachel during Hometowns? Find out on #TheBachelorette TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. Will the families be receptive to Gabby and Rachel during Hometowns? Find out on #TheBachelorette TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/a63y5h6Ls7

The Bachelorette leads have come a long way this season, with Gabby and Rachel having to overcome several roadblocks. From roses getting rejected to the show's format getting the best of their emotions, the leads have seen it all.

Fans will have to keep watching to find out if Gabby and Rachel find love at the end of this journey. Readers can keep watching The Bachelorette on ABC.

