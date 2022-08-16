"Make it make sense": Fans react to the news of Logan being diagnosed with COVID in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired a brand-new episode on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia explored their connections and formed stronger relationships with their suitors in Amsterdam.
Tonight, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Gabby's suitor, Logan, had been diagnosed with COVID-19. While Gabby wished him well, fans found it odd that the news came right after they had a group date, but the rest of the suitors weren't quarantined. One fan tweeted:
Fans react to The Bachelorette contestant Logan's health condition
Tonight's episode of The Bachelorette did see some drama with Gabby and her group of suitors. Ahead of the cocktail party, host Jesse Palmer had some news for The Bachelorette lead. While Gabby was getting ready to meet her group of suitors, the host revealed that Logan was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Although Gabby was shocked to hear the news, she wished him a quick recovery. However, she also felt bad for all the other men waiting for her to spend some quality time with them. A rose was also on the table, and one of the suitors would have earned Gabby's rose for the hometown dates next week. The men were both shocked and disappointed when she canceled the cocktail party.
However, fans weren't impressed with how the show dealt with the situation. They believed that the men had already spent an entire day with Logan while he had COVID. Many wondered why the suitors weren't in quarantine after Logan was diagnosed.
The Bachelorette lead Gabby broke up with Nate
While Rachel chose Zach for the one-on-one date, Gabby decided to spend some quality time with Nate. Gabby and Nate had an initial spark at the very start of the season, and the former had also become a fan favorite of Season 19.
However, Gabby had to make a tough decision during the date. Ahead of the meeting with Nate, Gabby raised her concerns about being a mother. She looked back on when Nate revealed that he was a father and said she didn't want to disappoint him by not being ready to fulfill the role of a mother.
Although The Bachelorette lead revealed that she was in love with Nate, she confessed that they were at totally different points in life and told him that she wasn't ready to take on such a serious commitment. What followed was the most emotional break-up of the season and one of the most memorable break-ups in the history of the show.
Gabby sat down with Nate and broke down while confessing her feelings. She revealed that she wasn't ready to become a mother and said that although she had strong feelings for him and was probably falling for him, she didn't want to pursue their relationship because she wasn't ready to be a mother at this point in her life.
Nate was shocked but stayed calm during his conversation with Gabby. He wished her the best and asked her to choose a man who chose her first.
Season 19 of the hit dating series has been extremely popular among viewers and loyal fans of the franchise. While some love the drama, friendship, and romantic connections that have been formed, others have criticized the franchise for pitting the bachelorettes against each other.
The leads Gabby and Rachel have been through a tumultuous journey, but they are also getting closer to finding their perfect partner. With hometown dates taking place next week, emotions will be at an all-time high. Readers can tune in to an all-new episode of The Bachelorette on ABC.