"Make it make sense": Fans react to the news of Logan being diagnosed with COVID in The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 6

The Bachelorette Season 19 aired a brand-new episode on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia explored their connections and formed stronger relationships with their suitors in Amsterdam.

Tonight, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Gabby's suitor, Logan, had been diagnosed with COVID-19. While Gabby wished him well, fans found it odd that the news came right after they had a group date, but the rest of the suitors weren't quarantined. One fan tweeted:

Taryn Higgins @Spidermann2237 I’m so confused though…if they’ve all been together the whole time then why cancel the party? And then tomorrow it will be fine??? Come on now abc… make it make sense. #TheBachelorette I’m so confused though…if they’ve all been together the whole time then why cancel the party? And then tomorrow it will be fine??? Come on now abc… make it make sense. #TheBachelorette

Fans react to The Bachelorette contestant Logan's health condition

Tonight's episode of The Bachelorette did see some drama with Gabby and her group of suitors. Ahead of the cocktail party, host Jesse Palmer had some news for The Bachelorette lead. While Gabby was getting ready to meet her group of suitors, the host revealed that Logan was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Although Gabby was shocked to hear the news, she wished him a quick recovery. However, she also felt bad for all the other men waiting for her to spend some quality time with them. A rose was also on the table, and one of the suitors would have earned Gabby's rose for the hometown dates next week. The men were both shocked and disappointed when she canceled the cocktail party.

However, fans weren't impressed with how the show dealt with the situation. They believed that the men had already spent an entire day with Logan while he had COVID. Many wondered why the suitors weren't in quarantine after Logan was diagnosed.

#bachelorette #TheBachelorette Logan was with Gabby AND the guys all day but they’re still letting the guys hang together?? Make it make sense Logan was with Gabby AND the guys all day but they’re still letting the guys hang together?? Make it make sense #bachelorette #TheBachelorette

#bachelorette #TheBachelorette they really need to explain the actual timeline of filming because weren’t they all just together that morning? and why is tomorrow any different than tonight?i’m confused they really need to explain the actual timeline of filming because weren’t they all just together that morning? and why is tomorrow any different than tonight? 😭 i’m confused #bachelorette #TheBachelorette

Bachelor luvz @Bachelor_Lovers Lol I don't even understand. They cancel the party cuz of covid? But the next morning is fine? Wth🤣🤣🤣 #TheBachelorette Lol I don't even understand. They cancel the party cuz of covid? But the next morning is fine? Wth🤣🤣🤣#TheBachelorette

Chris Murphy @MurphsWords "Most dramatic season ever" is just some dude getting covid on a boat. #thebachelorette "Most dramatic season ever" is just some dude getting covid on a boat. #thebachelorette

Lauren Weiss @thelweiss Hold up they were all around a mow-COVID-positive Logan all day long filming and they’re just…not quarantining these guys? At all? This doesn’t add up? #TheBachelorette Hold up they were all around a mow-COVID-positive Logan all day long filming and they’re just…not quarantining these guys? At all? This doesn’t add up? #TheBachelorette

#TheBachelorette #bachelorette Producers: Let’s get all the guys together and risk their exposure even more just to tell them that someone has Covid Producers: Let’s get all the guys together and risk their exposure even more just to tell them that someone has Covid#TheBachelorette #bachelorette https://t.co/jj1t1bpJv8

LaughNowCryLater.eth @sportsbetternft #bachelorette COVID RUINS EVERYTHING GABBY SLAYING LOOKING LIKE AN OSCAR AND SHE HAS TO SIT THERE ALONE #TheBachelorette COVID RUINS EVERYTHING GABBY SLAYING LOOKING LIKE AN OSCAR AND SHE HAS TO SIT THERE ALONE #TheBachelorette #bachelorette https://t.co/EWnXOKoBEM

Cathy Woods-Field @Cathy_Field For once... for ONCE... I thought Gabby was getting a normal date. But, nope. #TheBachelorette For once... for ONCE... I thought Gabby was getting a normal date. But, nope. #TheBachelorette

The Bachelorette lead Gabby broke up with Nate

While Rachel chose Zach for the one-on-one date, Gabby decided to spend some quality time with Nate. Gabby and Nate had an initial spark at the very start of the season, and the former had also become a fan favorite of Season 19.

However, Gabby had to make a tough decision during the date. Ahead of the meeting with Nate, Gabby raised her concerns about being a mother. She looked back on when Nate revealed that he was a father and said she didn't want to disappoint him by not being ready to fulfill the role of a mother.

Although The Bachelorette lead revealed that she was in love with Nate, she confessed that they were at totally different points in life and told him that she wasn't ready to take on such a serious commitment. What followed was the most emotional break-up of the season and one of the most memorable break-ups in the history of the show.

Gabby sat down with Nate and broke down while confessing her feelings. She revealed that she wasn't ready to become a mother and said that although she had strong feelings for him and was probably falling for him, she didn't want to pursue their relationship because she wasn't ready to be a mother at this point in her life.

Nate was shocked but stayed calm during his conversation with Gabby. He wished her the best and asked her to choose a man who chose her first.

The Bachelorette @BacheloretteABC See you next week, Bachelor Nation! #TheBachelorette @pilot__rachel And just like that… we’re on our way to hometowns!See you next week, Bachelor Nation! And just like that… we’re on our way to hometowns! 🏠🏃 See you next week, Bachelor Nation! 👋 #TheBachelorette @pilot__rachel https://t.co/VgDbAtBPp8

Season 19 of the hit dating series has been extremely popular among viewers and loyal fans of the franchise. While some love the drama, friendship, and romantic connections that have been formed, others have criticized the franchise for pitting the bachelorettes against each other.

The leads Gabby and Rachel have been through a tumultuous journey, but they are also getting closer to finding their perfect partner. With hometown dates taking place next week, emotions will be at an all-time high. Readers can tune in to an all-new episode of The Bachelorette on ABC.

