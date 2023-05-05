Mama June: Family Crisis release date, air time, and plot

Mama June: Family Crisis is set to return to screens for another season this week. In the upcoming season, the family will be seen going through a crisis as the conflict between Mama June and her daughters reaches a breaking point.

The synopsis of the upcoming season reads:

"Its most revealing season yet. With sassy teen Alana growing up (fast), Pumpkin taking over as rightful “Mama in Charge,” and June still putting her man before her kids, can this family be saved? "

It continues:

"Our creative dives headfirst into the mama drama as Pumpkin and Josh struggle with more children and less money, Alana juggles senior year and busy social life, and June focuses on her brand-new marriage (and brand-new in-laws), all leading up to the mother of all family therapy sessions, and the ultimate family showdown!"

Tune in on Friday, May 5, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Mama June: Family Crisis on WE Tv. Episodes of the same will continue on Tuesdays on ALLBLK.

Mama June: Family Crisis season 6 will see Mama June walking down the aisle

The upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis will follow June Shannon, her daughters, and their respective families. Viewers have gotten a front-row seat as this family’s drama has repeatedly unfolded on television, and they’re in for more.

Last year, Pumpkin was granted sole custody of her younger sister, Alana, while Mama June is allowed to call her daily. However, the sister decides when and where she can visit Alana. The star of Mama June: Family Crisis was also required to pay $800 per month in child support until Honey Boo Boo turns 18, per the terms of the agreement.

In a trailer for Mama June: Family Crisis season 6, Pumpkin reveals that she hasn’t spoken to her mother since they went up against each other in court for Alana’s custody and is seen telling Mama June that the only reason she is trying to fix their relationship is that she’s getting married.

However, it hasn’t been completely easy for Pumpkin to raise a teenager on top of her five children, as she states in a trailer for the upcoming season. She and Honey Boo Boo are seen arguing about college, and Alana tells her that she’s not her mother for real.

In the following scene, the elder sister states that "Alana’s diva attitude" reminds her of their mother, and she further adds that her sister Jessica has also been keeping secrets from her. Jessica reveals to the cameras that she is dating someone, but she doesn’t want to tell her family, and Pumpkin asks her whether she’s going to be like Mama June and not tell her when she gets married.

The cast is seen going to therapy together to work through their issues, but not everything goes smoothly as the Mama June: Family Crisis star breaks down in tears. Pumpkin states that "Actions speak louder than words," while Alana adds that "she’s disappointed" her so much.

Set to appear in the upcoming season are:

June Shannon

Justin Stroud

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell

Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird

Joshua “Josh” Efird

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson

Tune in on Friday, May 5, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Mama June: Family Crisis on WE Tv.

Poll : 0 votes