Who is Mama June's second husband? Reality TV star announces wedding plans in Mama June: Family Crisis season 6 trailer

Mama June: Family Crisis is all set to return to WeTV with a new season next month. The trailer was recently released, featuring June Shannon’s second husband Justin Stroud. The clip hinted that the show will air the lead star’s wedding and all the drama surrounding the event.

In one of the scenes in the Mama June: Family Crisis season 6 trailer, Justin was seen calling June a “liar” post their marriage. He said:

“You lied to my mom. It's ridiculous, man! I didn't realize I married a f**king liar.”

While it was unclear why Justin bashed June, it looked like it had something to do with her children.

Mama June: Family Crisis season 6 trailer explained

The trailer of Mama June: Family Crisis season 6 featured June, her new husband Justin, and her daughters. It revolved around June’s wedding nuptials which can be expected to be a major point of discussion among the daughters.

Lauren "Pumpkin" Elfird was heard in the video saying that she had not spoken to Mama since the publicized child support battle. For those unaware, Lauren got full custody of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson last year and June was instructed to pay child support until Honey Boo Boo turns 18.

Lauren has appeared a lot of times in the trailer, questioning why she should forgive Mama. The latter, on the other hand, was seen expressing her sadness due to her rift with Lauren and the other three daughters. They were all also seen going to family therapy at the end of the trailer.

Apart from daughters, the lead star was also seen having a conflict with her husband Justin. He was seen being angry with his wife for lying to his mother.

Who is Justin Stroud?

Justin Stroud is an auto mechanic and tattoo artist from Alabama who met June Shannon during her drug abuse treatment. As she was recovering, she caught strong feelings for him and they soon became an official couple.

Speaking about Justin in an interview, June said:

“Justin is an amazing person and he understands everything I've been going through. I've been able to share stuff with him that I've never been able to share with other people — not even my kids and so it's really nice to have that partnership.”

Justin made his debut on television with Mama June: Road to Redemption where he appeared as June’s boyfriend.

On March 23, 2022, the couple got married in a courthouse after dating each other for six months. They tied the knot again for the second time surrounded by family and friends, which will air on Mama June: Family Crisis season 6. The wedding was held at SpringHill Suites in Panama City, Florida.

At the second wedding, June’s family included all her four daughters — Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell. Viewers can expect a tear-filled reunion in the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis.

Justin Stroud is June’s second husband as she was earlier married to Michael Anthony Ford, aka Sugar Bear. The former couple was part of the reality TV show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. After three years of marriage, they broke up and finalized their divorce in 2019.

Prior to her second husband Justin, June was dating Geno Doak. He was not a good partner for her as their relationship mostly involved drug abuse and domestic violence. With great difficulty, June came out of that relationship and moved on towards sobriety.

Meanwhile, she is all set to return to WeTV with her new husband Justin on Mama June: Family Crisis. It will premiere on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes