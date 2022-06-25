Man vs. Bee ending explained: Was Trevor successful in killing the bee? (Spoilers)

Trevor had a rough couple of days at his job as a house sitter in Man vs. Bee, but things went from bad to worse as he completely lost sight of everything barring the bee. In the final episode, circumstances escalated further when the homeowners returned just in time to witness Trevor burning the house down in the hope of killing the rampaging insect once and for all.

The British comedy series was created and written by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies while David Kerr served as director. Let's find out what happens to the bee and understand the ending of Man vs. Bee.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Man vs. Bee boasts masterful storytelling as evidenced by the shocking ending

As Man vs. Bee headed towards the finish line, viewers saw Trevor setting up a trap. He cleaned up an old, wooden beehive, arranged open jars of honey inside, and then loaded it with a hidden bomb. The bee was obviously drawn to the setup and fell into the trap.

Once the bee was inside, Trevor connected the wire. The beehive exploded, rocketing high into the sky. He then started observing the situation through his binoculars to make sure that the bee was dead just as the homeowners pulled onto their driveway. The explosion caused the windows to smash, and a cupboard fell onto Christian's Jaguar.

The vehicle was thus kicked into motion and it rolled out of the garage, hitting another priceless piece of art and setting it on fire. Next, the beehive landed on Cupcake and squished him. However, much to Trevor's utter frustration, the bee escaped unscathed.

Trevor completely snapped at that point and went to the shed to retrieve the flamethrower. He chased after the bee and manically torched everything. Unfortunately, Christian and Nina entered their house at that moment to witness the deranged activity.

Due to obvious reasons, Trevor ended up in court and then in prison for three years. He was found guilty of neglect, dangerous driving, criminal damage, and arson. As for Cupcake, he survived.

Trevor grew his hair in prison, and Christian was informed he would be getting nine million pounds in insurance payments.

Trevor's stroke of luck followed by the bee's resurgence

Man vs. Bee then moved three months forward. Trevor was seen sitting down for a meager meal in the prison canteen. He overheard one of the thieves who had broken into Christian’s mansion telling the other inmates about the robbery.

Trevor learned that the thief was asked by Christian to rob the house in a gigantic insurance scam which meant that the artwork had been fake. After informing the police about the scam, Trevor was able to secure an early release. Christian was arrested the same day.

In the final scene of Man vs. Bee, Trevor finally took his daughter on the camping trip they had discussed. As he sat outside his caravan ready to eat his sandwich, the pesky bee returned and sat on his lunch. At first, Trevor was kind enough to tear off a piece of the sandwich for the bee but he soon returned to his old tricks He chased after the bee around the caravan, destroying everything in his path yet again. Clearly, he did not learn his lesson even after spending time in prison.

