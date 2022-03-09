Mandy Moore Tour 2022: Tickets, venue, dates, and all you need to know

Mandy Moore has announced that she will release her new album In Real Life on May 13. This will be followed by a tour - her first in over a decade - which will kickstart on June 10, 2022 at the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta and will go up to July 24, 2022 at the Newport Folk Festival.

Fans can sign up for the presale and public sale of Mandy Moore tour tickets from here.

In Real Life is Mandy Moore’s seventh studio album and features eleven tracks, including Heartlands, Little Dreams, Just Maybe, Living In The In Between, In Other Words, Four Moons, Little Victories, Heavy Lifting, Brand New Nowhere, and Every Light.

The album is produced by Mike Viola and has contributions from Moore’s husband Taylor Goldsmith and Taylor’s brother Griffin Goldsmith, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, Lee Pardini, and Sebastian Steinberg.

Mandy Moore @TheMandyMoore It’s here! “In Real Life” was a direct response to digging for some creative catharsis during quarantine & getting ready to become a mother. I can’t WAIT to bring all this music on the road this summer! Come rock out with us!! Xoxo, M linktr.ee/mandymoore It’s here! “In Real Life” was a direct response to digging for some creative catharsis during quarantine & getting ready to become a mother. I can’t WAIT to bring all this music on the road this summer! Come rock out with us!! Xoxo, M linktr.ee/mandymoore https://t.co/TftiUuxyZD

The This is Us star said in a statement:

“So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that.”

She added:

“At the same time, it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the every day — which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition.”

Mandy Moore Tour 2022

June 10 -- Variety Playhouse -- Atlanta, GA

June 11 -- The Charleston Music Hall -- Charleston, SC

June 12 -- The Carolina Theatre of Durham -- Durham, NC

June 14 -- 9:30 Club -- Washington, D.C.

June 15 -- Webster Hall -- New York, NY

June 17 -- The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg -- Williamsburg, VA

June 18 -- Music Box at the Borgata -- Atlantic City, NJ

June 19 -- Royale -- Boston, MA

June 21 -- The Ridgefield Playhouse -- Ridgefield, CT

June 22 -- The Danforth Music Hall -- Toronto, Ontario

June 23 -- Roxian Theatre -- McKees Rocks, PA

June 25 -- Ryman Auditorium -- Nashville, TN

July 06 -- AT&T Performing Arts Center - Strauss Square -- Dallas, TX

July 07 -- The Heights Theater -- Houston, TX

July 08 -- The Paramount Theatre -- Austin, TX

July 10 -- Uptown Theater -- Kansas City, MO

July 11 -- The Vic Theatre -- Chicago, IL

July 12 -- First Avenue -- Minneapolis, MN

July 14 -- The Gothic Theatre -- Englewood, CO

July 15 -- The Depot -- Salt Lake City, UT

July 17 -- The Showbox -- Seattle, WA

July 18 -- Aladdin Theater -- Portland, OR

July 20 -- The Fillmore -- San Francisco, CA

July 21 -- Belly Up -- Solana Beach, CA

July 22 -- The Fonda Theatre -- Los Angeles, CA

July 24 -- Newport Folk Festival -- Newport, RI

Mandy Moore’s last album was 2020’s Silver Landings. It featured four singles —When I Wasn’t Watching, I’d Rather Lose, Save a Little for Yourself, and Fifteen. It charted success on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, where it peaked at No. 17 in later stages.

